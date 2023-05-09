Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs' Cause of Death Confirmed by Autopsy

Watch : Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dies by Apparent Suicide at 49

Kyle Jacobs' cause of death has been determined by officials.

The husband of Kellie Pickler died by suicide on Feb. 17, a spokesperson for the Davidson Country Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News May 9. He was 49.

Toxicology results showed that Jacobs did not have any drugs in his system at the time of his death, though he did have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use," according to an autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country.

Officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were called to Pickler's Tennessee home on Feb. 17 after the American Idol alum couldn't find her husband when she woke up. In a statement to E! News at the time, the department said Pickler and her assistant dialed 911 after they were unable to open a door to an upstairs bedroom/office during their search for Jacobs.