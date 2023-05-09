Only Kim Kardashian Could Make Wearing a Graphic Tee and Mom Jeans Look Glam

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Haute Couture Fashions & Fittings: Mugler & More

Kim Kardashian is letting her clothes do all the talking.

The Kardashians star made quite the fashion statement—literally—during game three of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playoff series. For the sporting outing on May 8, she wore a white form-fitting T-shirt with the phrase "I love nerds" emblazoned in thick, black letters. She paired the cheeky graphic tee with high-waisted ripped mom jeans.

And while Kim's outfit was certainly one of her more laid-back looks to date, she still added glamorous touches. The SKIMS founder accessorized her courtside getup with sandal heels, layers of diamond necklaces, a sleek high ponytail and her signature monochromatic makeup.

This isn't Kim's only slam-dunk fashion moment. Just two days prior, she rocked a white tank top, wide-leg jeans and a sheer overcoat to the May 6 NBA playoff game between the two teams.

Kim's effortless basketball attire comes off the heels of her lavish Met Gala 2023 getup, in which she wore a custom-made Schiaparelli gown that featured 50,000 freshwater pearls and a form-fitting corset bodice.