Only Kim Kardashian Could Make Wearing a Graphic Tee and Mom Jeans Look Glam

Kim Kardashian is letting her clothes do all the talking.
The Kardashians star made quite the fashion statement—literally—during game three of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playoff series. For the sporting outing on May 8, she wore a white form-fitting T-shirt with the phrase "I love nerds" emblazoned in thick, black letters. She paired the cheeky graphic tee with high-waisted ripped mom jeans.
And while Kim's outfit was certainly one of her more laid-back looks to date, she still added glamorous touches. The SKIMS founder accessorized her courtside getup with sandal heels, layers of diamond necklaces, a sleek high ponytail and her signature monochromatic makeup.
This isn't Kim's only slam-dunk fashion moment. Just two days prior, she rocked a white tank top, wide-leg jeans and a sheer overcoat to the May 6 NBA playoff game between the two teams.
Kim's effortless basketball attire comes off the heels of her lavish Met Gala 2023 getup, in which she wore a custom-made Schiaparelli gown that featured 50,000 freshwater pearls and a form-fitting corset bodice.
However, all that glitters is not gold.
After leaving the May 1 fashion event, the reality TV star's pearls busted on the bottom half of her dress. Strands of pearls scattered all over the floor, as she made her way into New York City's Ritz-Carlton Hotel.
Despite her end-of-the-night wardrobe malfunction, Kim had revealed to Vogue that the pearls had broken off even before she walked up the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. Luckily, her 9-year-old daughter North West was there to save the day.
"Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all," Kim shared on the red carpet. "They're real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse."
Additionally, Kim described the importance of her look and how she paid homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose designs inspired the Met Gala theme.
"I wanted pearls," she told the magazine. "I thought, what is more Karl? The iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of, so we wanted to just be dripping in pearls."
But as her latest look proves, sometimes less is more.