Here's Where You Can Score 80% Off the Chicest Rag & Bone Clothing & Accessories

From woven handbags to linen shirts, now is the time to shop stylish Rag & Bone finds for hundreds of dollars off.

By Ella Chakarian May 09, 2023 9:20 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking to treat yourself to some chic new clothing and accessories? Look no further than Nordstrom Rack's deals on a ton of the trendiest Rag & Bone dresses, tops, bags, sunglasses, shoe and more. 

With everything from woven shoulder bags for over $100 off to stylish, travel-friendly tote bags for 60% off and more, there is a Rag & Bone look for every sense of style over at Nordstrom Rack, at an unbeatable price. Now is the perfect time to spruce up your wardrobe in time for the summer, and these Rag & Bone pieces will fit right in with the rest of your ultra-stylish pieces.

Continue below to shop some of our Rag & Bone favorites for up to 80% off before Nordstrom Rack's sale ends.

Rag & Bone Summer Shoulder Bag

This woven shoulder bag is the perfect summer look. You can currently snag the trendy, functional purse for over $100 off its original price.

$295
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone 55mm Rectangle Sunglasses

These ultra-trendy rectangle sunglasses are the moment right now. The edgy, futuristic shades are super cool, and they're currently on sale for just $60 instead of the usual $199 price.

$199
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone Jessie Cropped Shirt Jacket

This cropped shirt jacket is currently on sale for over 80% off. The breathable cotton and linen material makes it the perfect layering piece for the warmer weather.

$425
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone 56mm Square Sunglasses

These chic shades are super timeless and stylish. The full coverage sunnies will protect you from the sun in style. The $60 price tag is also too tempting to pass up.

$199
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone Reed Stripe Short Sleeve Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt

You can throw this linen button-up shirt on over a swimsuit, or pair it with a midi skirt and sandals for a cute vacation ensemble. The best part? The $325 shirt is currently on sale for just $50.

$325
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone ICONS Retro Court Mid Sneaker

Add some flair to your sneaker collection with these practical and versatile retro sneakers. The neutral leather and suede combo give the sneaker a super elevated and chic feel.

$325
$140
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone Sunny Long Sleeve Dress

This long-sleeve midi dress can be dressed down with some sneakers and a tote bag or dressed up with strappy heels and a clutch. The look features an eye-catching slit and scoop neckline.

$395
$130
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone 51mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

These cat eye sunglasses will never go out of style. The angled, grey-green frames are super chic and flattering, and the look is currently on sale for over $100 off.

$199
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Rag & Bone Revival City Tote

Whether you're headed towards a tropical destination or simply need a large everyday tote bag, this straw and leather tote from Rag & Bone is a total stunner. Everything from the removable zip-top pouch to the dreamy green shade is perfect.

$495
$200
Nordstrom Rack

