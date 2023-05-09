Harry Potter's Miriam Margolyes Hospitalized With Chest Infection

Watch : Bindi Irwin Opens Up About "Second Chance at Life" After Health Scare

Miriam Margolyes is on the mend.

The Harry Potter actress, who portrayed Professor Sprout in the films, shared that she has been recovering from a chest infection that recently left her hospitalized in London.

'Beloved chums, after a s--t yesterday I am going home later today." Miriam wrote on Facebook May 9. "Heartfelt thanks to all my wonderful friends who sent messages and to the very fine doctors and nurses at the RBHT who put up with me."

Followers flooded the comment section with well wishes for the comedian, with one user writing, "You look remarkably perky and smiley which is good to see. Get well soooon," added another, "Speedy recovery."

Miriam's update comes after she shared that her discharge following a small medical procedure was delayed due to her illness.

"I spoke too soon. Can't come home yet: I have a chest infection," the 81-year-old wrote May 8 alongside a picture of her sitting up in the hospital bed and smiling. "Probably tomorrow. But at least I'm resting. Love to all. Thankyou for your lovely messages."