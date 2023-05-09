Kendall Roy's Penthouse on Succession Is Just as Grand (and Expensive) as You'd Imagine

Want to own the luxury penthouse that Succession character Kendall Roy calls home? Now youcan, because the New York City high-rise hit the market.

Yo, this penthouse is off the hook.

At least, that's probably what Succession character Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) would say to the potential buyers of his luxurious New York City penthouse. Because, as it turns out, the three-level high-rise—which is prominently featured in the hit HBO show—can be yours IRL.

However, there's just one tiny catch: You'll need to have Roy dynasty-sized funds since the Upper East Side home is selling for $29 million (down from its original $33 million ask in 2022).

As for the apartment itself? Well, it's just as grand as you'd expect. Located at 180 East 88th Street (and sitting atop the tallest tower north of 72nd Street), the 5,508 square-foot home comes complete with five bedrooms, two living rooms, four bathrooms, a private elevator and a lavish spiral staircase. 

The penthouse, featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, also includes a spacious outdoor space with a rooftop terrace, gas fireplace and unbeatable views of Central Park and the New York City skyline.

For those days when you need to blow off some steam, the building offers several amenities, including a basketball court, fitness studio and a soccer pitch.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

So, before Succession airs its final episode during the series finale on May 28, take a look inside the home that would make Kendall say "I'm better than you."

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Quiet Luxury

The three-level penthouse is a perfect blend of luxury and minimalism, with its modern touches, bright white walls and gold trim.

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Serene Skyline

With views like these, we'd never want to leave the house.

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Chef's Kiss

Enjoy a home-cooked meal with Statuario marble counter-tops, white lacquered cabinetry and decadent Gaggenau appliances such as two ovens and two dishwashers.

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Living Room Luxury

This opulent living room isn't just spacious, it also comes complete with floor-to-ceiling windows and direct access to the outdoor terraces.

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
All in the Details

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the penthouse includes design elements like gilded chandeliers and natural brass fixtures.

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Please Be Seated

A large dining area with incredible views? A dream combo.

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Cuddle Up

With a cozy bedroom like this, who could ever get out of bed?

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Stairway to Heaven

The sculptural, spiral staircase takes you to the privacy of the upper-floor bedrooms.

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
R&R

The perfect spot to pop open a glass of champagne and unwind. 

Sean Hemmerle / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
Sit Back and Relax

Grab your morning newspaper and a cup of coffee when you sit in this gorgeous space. 

And if Kendall's home isn't quite your style, it's not the only Succession home on the market. The opulent Upper West Side apartment used for his youngest brother Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) is also currently listed for $38 million.

