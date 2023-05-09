Kendall Roy's Penthouse on Succession Is Just as Grand (and Expensive) as You'd Imagine

Watch : Succession Delivers Twist With Death of Major Character

Yo, this penthouse is off the hook.

At least, that's probably what Succession character Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) would say to the potential buyers of his luxurious New York City penthouse. Because, as it turns out, the three-level high-rise—which is prominently featured in the hit HBO show—can be yours IRL.

However, there's just one tiny catch: You'll need to have Roy dynasty-sized funds since the Upper East Side home is selling for $29 million (down from its original $33 million ask in 2022).

As for the apartment itself? Well, it's just as grand as you'd expect. Located at 180 East 88th Street (and sitting atop the tallest tower north of 72nd Street), the 5,508 square-foot home comes complete with five bedrooms, two living rooms, four bathrooms, a private elevator and a lavish spiral staircase.

The penthouse, featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, also includes a spacious outdoor space with a rooftop terrace, gas fireplace and unbeatable views of Central Park and the New York City skyline.