A Guide to Robert De Niro's 7 Kids and Sprawling Family Tree

Robert De Niro enjoys having a big family, but he's admitted that comes with some logistical challenges.

"I try to keep us all together," the two-time Oscar winner told Everything Zoomer in 2018. "Have things to do together. Have everybody have awareness of the family thing, so they look after each other, especially after I'm not around anymore. It's a fragmented family. But I try my best to keep everybody together."

De Niro also said that he was too busy to dwell on aging. "I feel young in many ways," he explained. "You hear this from people getting older, they feel young, they don't feel any different, da da da. That's true for me."

All these years later, he hadn't slowed down in any of life's arenas.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his villainous turn in Killers of the Flower Moon, the actor's 10th film with director Martin Scorsese (though it was Robert Downey Jr. whose name was called). And on April 6, 2023, De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, their first child together and his seventh overall.