A Guide to Father of 7 Robert De Niro's Sprawling Family Tree

Watch : Robert De Niro REVEALS He Welcomed Baby No. 7

Robert De Niro enjoys having a big family, but he's admitted that comes with some logistical challenges.

"I try to keep us all together," the two-time Oscar winner told Everything Zoomer in 2018. "Have things to do together. Have everybody have awareness of the family thing, so they look after each other, especially after I'm not around anymore. It's a fragmented family. But I try my best to keep everybody together."

The now-79-year-old also said he was too busy to dwell on aging. "I feel young in many ways," he explained. "You hear this from people getting older, they feel young, they don't feel any different, da da da. That's true for me."

Five years later, he doesn't seem to have slowed down in any of life's arenas: On May 8, he told ET Canada that he "just had a baby," making the grandfather of four also a dad to seven.