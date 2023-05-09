The Fate of Vanderpump Rules and More Bravo Series Revealed

Find out if your favorite Bravo shows—including Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives and Below Deck—have been renewed or cancelled.

Bravo is SUR-ving up many more seasons of your favorite reality shows.

On May 9, the network announced it has renewed over a dozen of its hit series, including Vanderpump Ruleswhose current 10th season has captivated die-hard Bravoholics and non-VPR viewers alike with the ongoing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityThe Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dubai, as well as Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, Southern Charm and spinoff Southern Hospitality, Married to Medicine, Watch What Happens Live and Winter House are also slated for new episodes.

Additionally, season six of The Real Housewives of Miamiwhose last two seasons aired on Peacockis making the move to Bravo, as is season two of Below Deck Down Under.

But the exciting TV news doesn't end there. 

Bravo's sister network E! will be launching House of Villains. Hosted by Joel McHale, the show will bring 10 of reality TV's most iconic "villains" under one roof as they try to outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry will serve as executive producer on Black Pop, a multi-part E! series premiering this June that looks at the Black American dream through decades of pop culture.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

As for dating shows, The Big D will premiere June 14 on USA. Hosted by JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, the series follows recent divorcees searching for romance in paradise with one catch—their exes are along for the journey.

Keep reading to see if more of your favorite TV shows were renewed or cancelled in 2023.

Lisa Rose/FOX
Cancelled: Call Me Kat (Fox)

Fox announced May 5 the Mayim Bialik-led comedy has been cancelled after three seasons.

Netflix
Renewed: The Diplomat (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, for season two.

Jack Zeman/FOX
Cancelled & Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

After Fox announced it was not renewing 9-1-1 for season seven, ABC announced it was saving the drama and adding it to its 2023-2034 TV season in a TV shocker.

Cam McLeod/Paramount Network
Cancelled: Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Paramount announced May 5 that the fifth season of its hit series—starring Kevin Costner as Montana cattle rancher John Dutton—will be the show's last. But there's good news, too. A new sequel series will debut after the final episodes are released in November.

Netflix
Renewed: Perfect Match (Netflix)

The Netflix all-star reality dating show has been renewed for a second season.

Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME
Canceled: Ziwe (Showtime)

After two seasons, Showtime has canceled the variety talk show.

Zach Dilgard/NBC
Renewed: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU & Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC has renewed all three of Dick Wolf's Law & Order series for the 2023-2024 TV season.

Zach Dilgard/NBC
Renewed: Chicago P.D., Chicago Med & Chicago Fire

NBC has renewed all three of Dick Wolf's One Chicago series for the 2023-2024 TV season.

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, has been renewed for a 14th season on CBS.

Dan Power/Netflix
Renewed: The Night Agent (Netflix)

Just six days after the release of season one, Netflix's breakout hit The Night Agent was renewed for a second season.

Steve Wilkie/FOX
Renewed: Accused (Fox)

Freshman drama Accused has been renewed for a second season on Fox.

Philippe Bosse/FOX
Renewed: Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox)

Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit has been renewed for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Bel-Air (Peacock)

Peacock's dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning for season three.

Lucasfilm
Canceled: Willow (Disney+)

Willow, the sequel series to the 1988 movie of the same name, has been canceled after one season on Disney+.

Peacock
Renewed: Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Peacock has renewed the long-running soap for two more seasons through season 60.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Prime Video's A League of Their Own has been renewed for a four-episode second season, which will also be its last.

CBS
Canceled: Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, which will debut in 2024, will be its last.

USA Network
Renewed: Barmageddon (USA Network)

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's booze-fueled celebrity game show, hosted by Nikki Bella, is returning for season two.

Warner Bros.
Renewed: The Tourist (HBO Max)

The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, has been renewed for a second season. 

ABC/Pamela Littky
Ending: The Goldbergs (ABC)

After losing main cast members George Segal and Jeff Garlin, the sitcom is officially coming to an end on May 3 after a decade of 1980s nostalgia.

Adrian S. Burrows/HBO Max
Canceled: South Side (Comedy Central)

Things have gone south for Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young's hilarious sitcom, as Comedy Central has canceled South Side after three seasons.

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Survivor (CBS)

Ahead of the season 44 premiere, CBS further renewed Survivor for seasons 45 and 46.

CBS Entertainment
Renewed: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Despite season 35 not even having a premiere date just yet, CBS is officially signing up for another lap of The Amazing Race next year.

CBS
Renewed: Tough as Nails (CBS)

Phil Keoghan's other show isn't punching out anytime soon. Tough as Nails has been renewed for a fifth season just in time for the season four finale.

Guy Levy/CBS
Renewed: Lingo (CBS)

RuPaul will return for even more linguistic gymnastics in Lingo season two.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Renewed: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The second coming of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has lived to see another day as CBS has ordered a third season. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

Even without Mark Harmon, NCIS remains a flagship series for CBS. It will officially be returning for season 21. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

Just like its predecessor NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i will also be returning next season for its third outing. 

Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The cast of Outer Banks revealed the show was renewed for season four at their Poguelandia event ahead of the season three premiere at Netflix.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Renewed: Poker Face (Peacock)

Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne as the truth-seeking Charlie Cale, has been renewed for season two.

