The Fate of Vanderpump Rules and More Bravo Series Revealed

Watch : Watch Tom Sandoval React to Cheating Rumors on Vanderpump Rules

Bravo is SUR-ving up many more seasons of your favorite reality shows.

On May 9, the network announced it has renewed over a dozen of its hit series, including Vanderpump Rules, whose current 10th season has captivated die-hard Bravoholics and non-VPR viewers alike with the ongoing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dubai, as well as Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, Southern Charm and spinoff Southern Hospitality, Married to Medicine, Watch What Happens Live and Winter House are also slated for new episodes.

Additionally, season six of The Real Housewives of Miami—whose last two seasons aired on Peacock—is making the move to Bravo, as is season two of Below Deck Down Under.

But the exciting TV news doesn't end there.