The Fate of Vanderpump Rules and More Bravo Series Revealed

Bravo is SUR-ving up many more seasons of your favorite reality shows.
On May 9, the network announced it has renewed over a dozen of its hit series, including Vanderpump Rules, whose current 10th season has captivated die-hard Bravoholics and non-VPR viewers alike with the ongoing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dubai, as well as Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, Southern Charm and spinoff Southern Hospitality, Married to Medicine, Watch What Happens Live and Winter House are also slated for new episodes.
Additionally, season six of The Real Housewives of Miami—whose last two seasons aired on Peacock—is making the move to Bravo, as is season two of Below Deck Down Under.
But the exciting TV news doesn't end there.
Bravo's sister network E! will be launching House of Villains. Hosted by Joel McHale, the show will bring 10 of reality TV's most iconic "villains" under one roof as they try to outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize.
Meanwhile, Steph Curry will serve as executive producer on Black Pop, a multi-part E! series premiering this June that looks at the Black American dream through decades of pop culture.
As for dating shows, The Big D will premiere June 14 on USA. Hosted by JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, the series follows recent divorcees searching for romance in paradise with one catch—their exes are along for the journey.
Keep reading to see if more of your favorite TV shows were renewed or cancelled in 2023.
(E!, Bravo, USA and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)