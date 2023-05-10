Why Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Is Stepping in for Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune

Watch : See Pat Sajak Put Wrestling Move On "Wheel of Fortune" Winner

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak doesn't need to buy a vowel: She's taking over the board.

This week, the 28-year-old is filling in for Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune as the 66-year-old plays the game herself. On the May 10 episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Vanna will compete against Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for charity.

And Maggie, who also serves as Wheel's social correspondent, has been preparing to light up the letter board. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram, she posed in front of the famous green video tiles and captioned the post, "Warming up for Wednesday."

As for the longtime host, he revealed it's a bit odd seeing Vanna behind the wheel for the very first time.

"You're over there usually, so I see you on my right and we've had this habit for 40 years," the 76-year-old told Vanna in a preview of the episode. "I've never seen your left side. It's very nice. It's as nice as your right side."