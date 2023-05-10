Why Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Is Stepping in for Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak, 28, may serve as social correspondent on Wheel of Fortune but now she's also taking over for Vanna White, albeit temporarily.

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak doesn't need to buy a vowel: She's taking over the board.

This week, the 28-year-old is filling in for Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune as the 66-year-old plays the game herself. On the May 10 episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Vanna will compete against Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for charity.

And Maggie, who also serves as Wheel's social correspondent, has been preparing to light up the letter board. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram, she posed in front of the famous green video tiles and captioned the post, "Warming up for Wednesday."

As for the longtime host, he revealed it's a bit odd seeing Vanna behind the wheel for the very first time.

"You're over there usually, so I see you on my right and we've had this habit for 40 years," the 76-year-old told Vanna in a preview of the episode. "I've never seen your left side. It's very nice. It's as nice as your right side."

While Vanna—who's been by Pat's side for 40 years—agreed it's a bit odd to see someone else in her position, she's glad to see the letter board in the best hands. "Maggie, thank you so much for filling in for me," she said. "I know you're gonna do a great job."

Maggie hopes so too. As she admitted, "I hope to make Vanna proud."

And in true proud dad fashion, Pat's response was as heartwarming as ever: "I think I'm going to cry."

Don't miss Maggie's letter board debut on Wheel of Fortune on May 10. (Check your local listings for times.)

