The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Makes a Stylish Splash With Liquid Gown

Dare we say Halle Bailey brought a fashion fanta-sea to The Little Mermaid premiere.

The actress, who plays Princess Ariel in Disney's new live-action movie, transformed into her character IRL for the May 8 event in Los Angeles. While gracing the blue carpet, Halle stole the spotlight in a dazzling silver chrome gown that resembled the splashing of ocean waves.

The 23-year-old's custom Valdrin Sahiti design featured a plunging neckline with larger-than-life shell-shaped cups that were a nod to Ariel's iconic scallop bustier in the original 1989 animated film. The curve-hugging gown also included a back slit for extra drama.

Halle continued The Little Mermaid theme with her glam as well, opting for red-colored locs, shimmery blue eyeshadow and glossy lips.

The "Do It" singer recently shared insight into what it was like watching herself on the big screen.

"I've seen a rough cut, and I was just sobbing the whole time," Halle told E! News' Francesca Amiker in March at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards. "It's just very weird to watch myself. I've never seen myself that way and I just get really emotional just thinking about it."