The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Makes a Stylish Splash With Liquid Gown

Halle Bailey dressed the part at The Little Mermaid premiere in Los Angeles, as she stunned in a silver chrome gown that looked like ocean waves.

Dare we say Halle Bailey brought a fashion fanta-sea to The Little Mermaid premiere.

The actress, who plays Princess Ariel in Disney's new live-action movie, transformed into her character IRL for the May 8 event in Los Angeles. While gracing the blue carpet, Halle stole the spotlight in a dazzling silver chrome gown that resembled the splashing of ocean waves.

The 23-year-old's custom Valdrin Sahiti design featured a plunging neckline with larger-than-life shell-shaped cups that were a nod to Ariel's iconic scallop bustier in the original 1989 animated film. The curve-hugging gown also included a back slit for extra drama.

Halle continued The Little Mermaid theme with her glam as well, opting for red-colored locs, shimmery blue eyeshadow and glossy lips. 

The "Do It" singer recently shared insight into what it was like watching herself on the big screen.

"I've seen a rough cut, and I was just sobbing the whole time," Halle told E! News' Francesca Amiker in March at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards. "It's just very weird to watch myself. I've never seen myself that way and I just get really emotional just thinking about it."

At the time, Halle shared she couldn't wait for the film to be part of everyone's world.

"I am ready for everyone to finally see this film, for it to finally be out," she said. "We have worked on it for a long time, we've been talking about it for a long time, but now we're finally going to see it and I'm just grateful."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

But before The Little Mermaid officially swims into theaters on May 26, see all of the other eye-catching looks from the premiere.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Chloe Bailey
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Caitlin McHugh & John Stamos
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Awkwafina
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Daveed Diggs
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jonah Hauer-King
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Ben Falcone, Georgette Falcone & Melissa McCarthy
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Tamera Mowry, Ariah Housley, Cairo Hardrict & Tia Mowry
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Heidi Klum
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jacob Tremblay
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Kyla Pratt
