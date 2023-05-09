Francia Raisa Pleads With Critics to Stop Online Bullying Amid Selena Gomez Drama

Watch : Selena Gomez' Love & Light Clapbacks When Faced With Negativity

Francia Raisa's motto these days? Kill 'em with kindness.

The How I Met Your Father star recently got candid about dealing with online harassment amid rumored tension with Selena Gomez, to whom she donated a kidney to in 2017.

"It's not good at all. It's not fun either," Francia told TMZ May 8 of the messages she's received. "They are pretty bad but I think the one that probably hurt the most was, 'I hope someone goes up your p--sy and rips out your other kidney you f--king whore."

Although the 34-year-old isn't looking to dive further into the negativity she wanted her detractors to know that "in no way, shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena."

In fact, Francia pointed out that the Only Murders in the Building star "has a non profit dedicated to mental health and I believe Rare Beauty just had an event for mental health."