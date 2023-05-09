Francia Raisa Pleads With Critics to Stop Online Bullying Amid Selena Gomez Drama

Francia Raisa's motto these days? Kill 'em with kindness.
The How I Met Your Father star recently got candid about dealing with online harassment amid rumored tension with Selena Gomez, to whom she donated a kidney to in 2017.
"It's not good at all. It's not fun either," Francia told TMZ May 8 of the messages she's received. "They are pretty bad but I think the one that probably hurt the most was, 'I hope someone goes up your p--sy and rips out your other kidney you f--king whore."
Although the 34-year-old isn't looking to dive further into the negativity she wanted her detractors to know that "in no way, shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena."
In fact, Francia pointed out that the Only Murders in the Building star "has a non profit dedicated to mental health and I believe Rare Beauty just had an event for mental health."
The Grown-ish alum noted that dealing with internet bullies has a taken a major toll on her mental health.
"Now I'm being bullied as I am and its messing with me mentally," Francia admitted. "To me it's not what anyone wants for someone and she's literally out there saying please stop, so I don't understand why it's not stopping."
As she put it, "Not just for me but for others who are also being antagonized online."
However, Francia is blocking out the noise.
"I'm doing my best to not listen, to not read," she continued. "I'm very happy and I'm living my life. I'm sending love to everyone. I understand because I've been a hardcore fan of people myself growing up, I totally, totally, totally get it but its not nice and I would say—not just with me but with anyone—please stop."
Francia's reflection on her experience with internet bullies comes days after she dodged questions about the status of her friendship with the "Wolves" artist—including whether or not she would ever follow Selena back on Instagram.
The Bring It On: All or Nothing actress reportedly unfollowed Selena last November after the Wizards of Waverly Place alum told Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry."
Fans speculated Francia was throwing shade under a post about the interview when she wrote, "Interesting." before later deleting the comment.
However Selena—who still follows Francia on the 'gram—has since shared her gratitude for The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress.
"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said ‘No I am absolutely getting tested,'" the Grammy winner explained on Apple TV+'s Dear which aired March…"Within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky."