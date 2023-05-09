Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Speculation She Used a Surrogate to Welcome Baby Esti

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Shows How Daughter Luna Is All Grown Up

Chrissy Teigen just served up a response to speculation about the birth of her and John Legend's daughter Esti.

It all started after the cookbook author posted a picture of their 3-month-old to Instagram on May 8, noting the little one "still has the angel on her forehead." However, not everyone was focused on the adorable snap.

After a commenter asked if Chrissy welcomed the child via surrogate, another follower replied that the model used bump prosthetics "called a moonbump." And while Chrissy noted on her Instagram Stories she was "obsessed with this comment," she soon put an end to the rumors by sharing a picture from after she gave birth to Esti and jokingly writing, "Extremely realistic 'moon bump.'"

This isn't the first time Chrissy has dealt with social media comments about her and her newborn. Last month, she clapped back after an Instagram user accused her and John of incorrectly using Esti's carrier.

"'Right' is how she is comfortable," the 37-year-old wrote back, per a screenshot shared by People. "She doesn't like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy. She is safe and happy."