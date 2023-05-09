Temptation Island Is Back With Big Twists: Meet the Season 5 Couples and Singles

Temptation Island is switching things up like never before.
In fact, E! News' exclusive first look at the USA reality series' season five trailer showcases just a few of the game-changing twists to come.
"We're going to do something we've never done on Temptation Island," host Mark L. Walberg states in the preview. "Singles, you will have the option to send a message as well."
That's right, for the first time in show history, it's not just the four couples who can send private message to their partners during their stay in Kona, Hawaii. The 16 single men and women will also have the chance to entice their previously committed castmates this season with secret notes. But that's not the only shocking switch-up.
Walberg also reveals, "This light is called the temptation light. When it's on, that lets you know that somebody has given in to temptation."
This season, no one will be able to hide their transgressions. And judging by the teaser, the singles are dead-set on seducing this season's couples.
"I want them to feel the pressure of potentially losing their partner," one single says in a voiceover, while another adds, "I plan on stealing some girls on this island."
As each couple's love is put to the test, new romances form leading to passionate hookups, shocking confrontations and drama as they decide to either remain committed or break up for good.
Check out the exciting trailer above, and keep reading to get to know the season five couples and singles.
Temptation Island returns Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. on USA.
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family)