Temptation Island Is Back With Big Twists: Meet the Season 5 Couples and Singles

Temptation Island is switching things up like never before.

In fact, E! News' exclusive first look at the USA reality series' season five trailer showcases just a few of the game-changing twists to come.

"We're going to do something we've never done on Temptation Island," host Mark L. Walberg states in the preview. "Singles, you will have the option to send a message as well."

That's right, for the first time in show history, it's not just the four couples who can send private message to their partners during their stay in Kona, Hawaii. The 16 single men and women will also have the chance to entice their previously committed castmates this season with secret notes. But that's not the only shocking switch-up.

Walberg also reveals, "This light is called the temptation light. When it's on, that lets you know that somebody has given in to temptation."

This season, no one will be able to hide their transgressions. And judging by the teaser, the singles are dead-set on seducing this season's couples.