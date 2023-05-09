Exclusive

Temptation Island Is Back With Big Twists: Meet the Season 5 Couples and Singles

Watch E! News' exclusive first look at the Temptation Island season five trailer for a preview of hot hookups, game-changing twists and tons of drama between the four new couples & 16 singles.

Temptation Island is switching things up like never before.

In fact, E! News' exclusive first look at the USA reality series' season five trailer showcases just a few of the game-changing twists to come.

"We're going to do something we've never done on Temptation Island," host Mark L. Walberg states in the preview. "Singles, you will have the option to send a message as well."

That's right, for the first time in show history, it's not just the four couples who can send private message to their partners during their stay in Kona, Hawaii. The 16 single men and women will also have the chance to entice their previously committed castmates this season with secret notes. But that's not the only shocking switch-up.

Walberg also reveals, "This light is called the temptation light. When it's on, that lets you know that somebody has given in to temptation."

This season, no one will be able to hide their transgressions. And judging by the teaser, the singles are dead-set on seducing this season's couples.

"I want them to feel the pressure of potentially losing their partner," one single says in a voiceover, while another adds, "I plan on stealing some girls on this island."

As each couple's love is put to the test, new romances form leading to passionate hookups, shocking confrontations and drama as they decide to either remain committed or break up for good.

Check out the exciting trailer above, and keep reading to get to know the season five couples and singles.

Temptation Island returns Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. on USA.

USA Network
Vanessa Valente & Roberto Mal  

CITY: Los Angeles, CA  

OCCUPATION: Vanessa: Military Contractor/Roberto: Nursing Student  

AGE: Vanessa, 34 / Roberto, 24 

Vanessa and Roberto met on a deployment in Qatar and what they both thought was a one-night stand, ended up turning into a long-term committed relationship.  With a 10-year age gap between them, Vanessa is done wasting her time. She was previously married and is now looking for someone to be the father of her children.  She worries that Roberto is not ready to step up to the plate and Temptation Island is the perfect way to test his loyalty and commitment. Roberto on the other hand is doing all he can to show her that he is mature and committed for the long haul. While they have moved in together and built their lives around each other, they're hoping their time on the island will allow them to find a clear path to get past their conflicts and spend the rest of their lives together.  

USA Network
Kaitlin Tufts & Hall Toledano 

CITY: Charleston, SC  

OCCUPATION: Kaitlin: Fitness Studio Owner/ Hall: Leather Sales  

AGE: Kaitlin, 31 / Hall, 35 

Kaitlin and Hall have been dating for eight years and while Hall put a ring on her finger, Kaitlin refuses to set a wedding date. She is hesitant because three years into the relationship Hall broke things off because he was feeling terrified of commitment. Since then, they have made major strides and along with the engagement, they have purchased a house together. However, they seem to be in two different stages of their lives and the baggage of their past keeps coming back to haunt them. Hall is ready to settle down and have kids, while Kaitlin wants to start a business and acclimate to life in Charleston. On the island, Kaitlin and Hall are looking to find clarity on how to move forward. Kaitlin hopes to understand where the disconnect lies while Hall thinks the experience will motivate Kaitlin to finalize their commitment and walk down the aisle. 

USA Network
Marisela Figueroa & Christopher Wells

CITY: Atlanta, GA  

OCCUPATION: Marisela: Hospital Interpreter/ Christopher: Fitness Instructor  

AGE: Marisela, 24 / Christopher, 30  

Marisela and Christopher have been together for two years. Christopher is a sensitive over communicator while Marisela is a careless free spirit. While they both come from broken homes and have a history of being unfaithful with past partners, Christopher has entered his thirties and ready for marriage and believes Marisela is the one for him. On the other hand, Marisela is indecisive to the idea of marriage even though she believes he is her soulmate. She has also tried to move past Christopher's infidelity but holds on to some resentment still. These underlying frustrations have created a standstill in their relationship and they hope their time on island will bring them closer together. 

USA Network
Leonila "Paris" Pedro & Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie  

CITY: Newark, NJ  

OCCUPATION: Paris: Influencer / Great: Engineer  

AGE: Paris, 23 / Great, 25 

Paris and Great first met on social media after Paris dm'ed him to get his attention. They have been dating for almost two years but struggle to trust one another after a history of cheating. While they are willing to do whatever it takes to make things work between them, they are not yet on the same page. Paris would like to take their relationship to the next level and get engaged soon. It's customary in her Angolan culture to get married young and start a family. Although this is similar to Great's Nigerian culture, he wants to take things a little slower and move in together first. They are optimistic that spending time on the island will help align their timelines.  

USA Network
Desiree Almeida (Los Angeles, CA)
USA Network
Tia Hairston (Raleigh, NC)
USA Network
Christian Tesoriero (Ramsey, NJ)
USA Network
Tahjjic Smitih (Dallas, TX)
USA Network
Nafeesah Terry (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
USA Network
Marjorie Guaracho (Boca Raton, FL)
USA Network
Brice Robinson (Las Vegas, NV)
USA Network
Michael Zappa (San Diego, CA)
USA Network
Sebastian Baraza (Miami, FL)
USA Network
Abby Bryan (Wellington, FL)
USA Network
Tamie Lawson (Los Angeles, CA)
USA Network
Griffin Grady (Columbus, OH)
USA Network
Kristian Barbarich (Los Angeles, CA)
USA Network
Makayla Halstead (Albany, OR)
USA Network
Alexius Adams (Dallas, TX)

