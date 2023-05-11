Why Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Didn't Leave Home for a Month After Giving Birth

An incomplete list of truths Kelly Mi Li has picked up from her first month of motherhood with daughter Mili: Breastfeeding is "freakin' hard," the love you feel for your child is so vast and unconditional it's impossible to fully grasp before you experience it and you're truly never too old to need your mama.

The Bling Empire star's mom Emily was among the family who decamped to the Southern California home she shares with partner William Ma (the pair split their time between L.A. and San Francisco) to support her through a 30-day period of confinement—a traditional Chinese practice that's meant to help parents recover from childbirth.

"They do all the cooking, cleaning, take care of the baby whenever you need," Mi Li explained of the practice in an exclusive interview with E! News. "So it gives you time to heal and also really bond with the baby. I didn't realize how much your body takes a toll after labor. It needs recovery."