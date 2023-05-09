Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Flashes Her Massive 2-Stone Engagement Ring

Could you handle this diamond sparkler?
Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago recently gave fans a closer look at her massive engagement ring from TikToker Jesse Sullivan.
The stunner is a custom Toi et Moi engagement ring from Ring Concierge. According to the brand, the piece features side-by-side radiant and marquise diamonds placed in a yellow gold and diamond vine setting. And it's safe to say, Francesca loves it.
"This is the ring," she said while flashing the bling in a TikTok video last week. "Oh my god. Look at the sides. It's two stones. It's the most beautiful thing I have ever seen in my entire life."
Jesse clearly wanted the ring to be perfect for Francesca and even sketched out what he envisioned for the piece.
"Jesse designed it himself," the reality star added, "and he put so much thought into every single frickin' detail."
One of these meaningful details included a paw-print engraved on the inside of the ring (the couple has a Pomeranian). Francesca also noted the bling shares similar elements to one of her favorite engagement ring designs that belonged to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
"So," she said, "I think he did a good job."
However, the Perfect Match alum wasn't the only one to get a new accessory. Francesca also got a ring for Jesse from The Clear Cut as well as a smaller version made for his child Arlo.
Jesse popped the question surrounded by a candlelit orchestra, family and friends on April 28.
"It took months of ring design, planning, and a lot of help from people who wanted to make this night perfect…..and l'd do it 100x again for this woman," the social media star wrote on Instagram May 6 alongside a video from the proposal. "Making her happy is my favorite thing, and my promise to her for the rest of our lives."
Although, Francesca recently revealed she had a feeling the proposal was coming.
"I'm pretty sure it's happening tonight," she said in a video posted to TikTok last week. "I'm not 100 percent sure, so if it doesn't happen I'll probably be sad. But we're going to this candlelight orchestra with an ode to Taylor Swift. We got this invite, and it's like black-tie formal, and he knows I wanna be super glam for the proposal. So I'm thinking it's happening."
In fact, she noted she's been carrying around the rings for Jesse and Arlo for quite some time.
"I got them made for them so when he proposed I wanted to give him something as well," Francesca added. "It's not an engagement ring, but I wanted to give him something special. So, I'm gonna keep those in my bag tonight just in case. I've had them in my bag every night this week just in case, and nothing's happened yet. So, pray for me."
@francescafarago
crying throwing up? original sound - Francesca Farago
Sure enough, Francesca was right. Flashing her ring at the end of her video, she noted "I'm a fiancée."