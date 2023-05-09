Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Flashes Her Massive 2-Stone Engagement Ring

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Could you handle this diamond sparkler?

Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago recently gave fans a closer look at her massive engagement ring from TikToker Jesse Sullivan.

The stunner is a custom Toi et Moi engagement ring from Ring Concierge. According to the brand, the piece features side-by-side radiant and marquise diamonds placed in a yellow gold and diamond vine setting. And it's safe to say, Francesca loves it.

"This is the ring," she said while flashing the bling in a TikTok video last week. "Oh my god. Look at the sides. It's two stones. It's the most beautiful thing I have ever seen in my entire life."

Jesse clearly wanted the ring to be perfect for Francesca and even sketched out what he envisioned for the piece.

"Jesse designed it himself," the reality star added, "and he put so much thought into every single frickin' detail."

One of these meaningful details included a paw-print engraved on the inside of the ring (the couple has a Pomeranian). Francesca also noted the bling shares similar elements to one of her favorite engagement ring designs that belonged to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

"So," she said, "I think he did a good job."