Robert De Niro Reveals He Welcomed Baby No. 7

Robert De Niro is taking on a role of a lifetime: dad of seven.

The Oscar winner recently welcomed another child, E! News can confirm, though the identity of the child's mother has not been made public.

De Niro first shared the baby news with ET Canada, noting that he now has "seven" kids total and adding, "I just had a baby."

The new bundle of joy joins the six other kids in the De Niro family, including Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46—who he shares with ex Diahnne Abbott—as well as his 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex Toukie Smith. De Niro is also dad to son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, from his marriage to Grace Hightower. (De Niro and Hightower filed for divorce in 2018 after more than 20 years together.)

"Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process," he told E! News in a Nov. 2018 statement. "I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting."