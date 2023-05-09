Christian McCaffrey's Birthday Tribute to Fiancée Olivia Culpo Is a Complete Touchdown

Watch : Olivia Culpo Is ENGAGED to NFL Star Christian McCaffrey!

Olivia Culpo's birthday was a total win.

The Culpo Sisters star turned 31 on May 8 and was showered with love from fans, friends and her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey.

For the special day, the NFL star shared photos on Instagram from their recent engagement, captioning the sweet images, "I love you."

In response, the former Miss Universe couldn't help but gush over her hubby-to-be, sharing Christian's post on her Instagram Story. "My favorite bday present this year," she wrote. "What more could I ask for."

It was just over a month ago that the couple announced their engagement after four years of dating. In pictures of the moment, which took place during their spring break trip to Utah, the 26-year-old can be seen getting down on one knee to ask for Olivia's hand in marriage. And, of course, she said yes!

Now, Olivia is in the middle of planning for their big day—and she's having a difficult time picking her wedding dress.