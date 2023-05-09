Christian McCaffrey's Birthday Tribute to Fiancée Olivia Culpo Is a Complete Touchdown

NFL star Christian McCaffrey scored extra points for his sweet birthday message to fiancée Olivia Culpo on May 8. For the special occasion, the athlete threw it back to their engagement day.

Watch: Olivia Culpo Is ENGAGED to NFL Star Christian McCaffrey!

Olivia Culpo's birthday was a total win.

The Culpo Sisters star turned 31 on May 8 and was showered with love from fans, friends and her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey

For the special day, the NFL star shared photos on Instagram from their recent engagement, captioning the sweet images, "I love you."

In response, the former Miss Universe couldn't help but gush over her hubby-to-be, sharing Christian's post on her Instagram Story. "My favorite bday present this year," she wrote. "What more could I ask for."

It was just over a month ago that the couple announced their engagement after four years of dating. In pictures of the moment, which took place during their spring break trip to Utah, the 26-year-old can be seen getting down on one knee to ask for Olivia's hand in marriage. And, of course, she said yes!

Now, Olivia is in the middle of planning for their big day—and she's having a difficult time picking her wedding dress.

photos
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Spring Break 2023

"It's hard because with the dress, I have so many ideas—so many things—I'm really excited about," she exclusively told E! News during a recent interview. "I want to show Christian, but he's like, 'No, I can't see. Don't show me because it needs to be a surprise!'"

Instagram

"You want to share your dream vision with your partner," she noted, "but you really shouldn't because [they're] not supposed to see you before the wedding day."

Despite the dress dilemma, the model is still enjoying this new chapter of her life with her teammate. "I'm super excited," she said of the wedding process. "It's a day that I look forward to my entire life." 

To look back at Olivia and Christian's relationship journey, keep reading!

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

