Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Wedding Shop Has You Covered for the Big Day and Beyond

Here comes the bride, all dressed in SKIMS. And, of course, you can't forget about the bridesmaids.

E! Insider Shop, SKIMS Wedding ShopVanessa Beecroft/ SKIMS

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid, or a guest, wedding season is upon us. If you still need to put the finishing touches on your plans, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS comes through yet again with multiple wedding collections

There are pieces to wear underneath a wedding gown, getting-ready looks for the bride and bridesmaids, after-hours lingerie, honeymoon ensembles, and more. The SKIMS team really thought of everything. "Keeping Up With" the wedding season trends has never been so easy. Just shop the SKIMS Wedding Shop.

These SKIMS collections launch at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET on May 9, 2023. 

SKIMS Something New Collection

Special intimates in a bridal-inspired palette- click here to shop additional styles. 

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress

This is a comfy dress for getting ready, running wedding-errands, or you can even dress it up for an event before the big day. It's also available in additional colorways.

$84
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette and Fits Everybody Lace Dipped Thong

This set proves that lace pieces can actually be comfortable. Bride or not, you'll say "I do" to these buttery soft fabrics. White is perfect for the bride, but there are lots of stunning colorways. 

$38
Bra
$18
Thong

SKIMS Fits Everybody Strapless Bra and Fits Everybody Dipped Front Thong

If you need something undetectable, supportive, and comfy to wear under white outfits, this set is perfect. There are additional colors to choose from. FYI, the bra does come with detachable straps.

$52
Bra
$18
Thong

SKIMS Something Blue Collection

Foundations that embrace tradition- click here for more styles from this collection.

SKIMS Bridal Mesh Triangle Bralette and Bridal Mesh Micro Thong

This micro set proves that less is definitely more. Both pieces also come in white.

$42
Bra
$18
Thong

SKIMS For Bridesmaids Collection

Classic matching sets your bridal party will love- you can checkout more bridesmaids styles here.

SKIMS Bridal Silk Robe and Tap Short Set

Get ready wearing this robe and matching shorts set. There are four colors to choose from.

$198
SKIMS

SKIMS Bridal Silk Super Cropped Cami and Bridal Silk Pant

This silky cropped cami and pants set is great for getting ready, post-wedding recovery, or as a bridesmaid gift. Both styles also come in white.

$68
Top
$138
Pants

SKIMS Gift Bag

If you're in the wedding party, SKIMS are a great present for the bride-to-be. Don't forget the gift bags.

$5
SKIMS

SKIMS Just Married Collection

Lacy styles and sexy corsets for after-hours- if you want to see more styles from this capsule, click here.

SKIMS Logo Shine Balconette Corset Bra and Logo Shine Flutter Thong

Sexy meets sweet with this corset and flutter thong pairing. Both pieces are available in four colors.

$62
Corset
$28
Thong

SKIMS Bridal Silk Slip Dress

This is a great honeymoon ensemble or wear it to get ready for your wedding. Even if you're not a bride, a white slip is always in style. This silk dress also comes in blue.

$128
SKIMS

SKIMS Bridal Mesh Stockings

Add some sass to your favorite lingerie with some white stockings.

$58
SKIMS

SKIMS Getaway Bride Collection

Sets for destination weddings and honeymoon plans- click here for more styles from this capsule.

SKIMS Chandelier Mini Dress

This beaded mini is a fun honeymoon look. It is also available in heather grey.

$98
SKIMS

SKIMS Chandelier Tank and Chandelier Pant

Beading isn't just for a wedding gown. Keep the glitz going with your casual looks too. Both of these styles come in grey too.

$78
Top
$98
Pants

SKIMS Ceremony Staples Collection

Signature solutions for underneath it all- if you're looking for more great undergarments, shop here.

SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear Bodysuit

This is just what you need under low-cut, plunging necklines. You can wear this strapless, halter-style, cross back, or with traditional shoulder straps. This bodysuit is smoothing, comfortable, and supportive. What more could you want? There are seven colors to choose from.

 

$118
SKIMS

SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear Mid Thigh Bodysuit

If you are rocking a plunging look, but you want more coverage with your shapewear, this mid-thigh piece is a great option with removable straps. It's also a great way to prevent thigh chafing. This style comes in 7 colors.

 

$128
SKIMS

SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear Bra

If you've been searching for the perfect bra to rock under low-cut tops and dresses, here you go. This one can be worn as a standard bra, strapless, halter, and additional configurations. There are seven colors to choose from.

 

$68
SKIMS

Want to do more Kardashian-inspired shopping, these Mother's Day gift picks from their family's brands will make mom say "you're doing amazing, sweetie."

