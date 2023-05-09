Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Wedding Shop Has You Covered for the Big Day and Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid, or a guest, wedding season is upon us. If you still need to put the finishing touches on your plans, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS comes through yet again with multiple wedding collections.
There are pieces to wear underneath a wedding gown, getting-ready looks for the bride and bridesmaids, after-hours lingerie, honeymoon ensembles, and more. The SKIMS team really thought of everything. "Keeping Up With" the wedding season trends has never been so easy. Just shop the SKIMS Wedding Shop.
These SKIMS collections launch at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET on May 9, 2023.
SKIMS Something New Collection
Special intimates in a bridal-inspired palette- click here to shop additional styles.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress
This is a comfy dress for getting ready, running wedding-errands, or you can even dress it up for an event before the big day. It's also available in additional colorways.
SKIMS Something Blue Collection
Foundations that embrace tradition- click here for more styles from this collection.
SKIMS For Bridesmaids Collection
Classic matching sets your bridal party will love- you can checkout more bridesmaids styles here.
SKIMS Bridal Silk Robe and Tap Short Set
Get ready wearing this robe and matching shorts set. There are four colors to choose from.
SKIMS Gift Bag
If you're in the wedding party, SKIMS are a great present for the bride-to-be. Don't forget the gift bags.
SKIMS Just Married Collection
Lacy styles and sexy corsets for after-hours- if you want to see more styles from this capsule, click here.
SKIMS Bridal Silk Slip Dress
This is a great honeymoon ensemble or wear it to get ready for your wedding. Even if you're not a bride, a white slip is always in style. This silk dress also comes in blue.
SKIMS Bridal Mesh Stockings
Add some sass to your favorite lingerie with some white stockings.
SKIMS Getaway Bride Collection
Sets for destination weddings and honeymoon plans- click here for more styles from this capsule.
SKIMS Chandelier Mini Dress
This beaded mini is a fun honeymoon look. It is also available in heather grey.
SKIMS Ceremony Staples Collection
Signature solutions for underneath it all- if you're looking for more great undergarments, shop here.
SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear Bodysuit
This is just what you need under low-cut, plunging necklines. You can wear this strapless, halter-style, cross back, or with traditional shoulder straps. This bodysuit is smoothing, comfortable, and supportive. What more could you want? There are seven colors to choose from.
SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear Mid Thigh Bodysuit
If you are rocking a plunging look, but you want more coverage with your shapewear, this mid-thigh piece is a great option with removable straps. It's also a great way to prevent thigh chafing. This style comes in 7 colors.
SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear Bra
If you've been searching for the perfect bra to rock under low-cut tops and dresses, here you go. This one can be worn as a standard bra, strapless, halter, and additional configurations. There are seven colors to choose from.
