Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Wedding Shop Has You Covered for the Big Day and Beyond

Whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid, or a guest, wedding season is upon us. If you still need to put the finishing touches on your plans, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS comes through yet again with multiple wedding collections.

There are pieces to wear underneath a wedding gown, getting-ready looks for the bride and bridesmaids, after-hours lingerie, honeymoon ensembles, and more. The SKIMS team really thought of everything. "Keeping Up With" the wedding season trends has never been so easy. Just shop the SKIMS Wedding Shop.

These SKIMS collections launch at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET on May 9, 2023.