Isle of Paradise 51% Off Deal: Achieve and Maintain an Even Tan All Year Long With This Gradual Lotion

There's just something about a post-vacation glow, right? Unfortunately, spending too much time in the sun isn't the safest habit. Thankfully, you can get that bronzed look you desire without basking in the sun's harmful rays.
If you want a golden glow, Isle of Paradise is one of my favorite self-tanning brands. I have tried many Isle of Paradise products and they all become repeat purchases. I have incredibly sensitive skin and these tanners give me the bronzed look I desire without causing irritation or breakouts. My newest favorite is the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Butter. It combines everything I love about a hydrating body lotion with a gorgeous gradual self-tanner.
For a limited time, you can get a supersized version of the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Butter for just $34. Normally, it would cost $70. I hate running out of beauty products before I have a chance to restock. This jumbo tanning lotion is an absolute must to make sure my skin is evenly tanned and hydrated. Glow big or go home.
If you want a vacation-level glow all year long, you need to check out this product.
Isle of Paradise Supersize Self Tanning Butter
Apply this just like a typical body moisturizer. Apply more often if you want a deeper bronze. Wash your hands right after you use this or apply it with gloves to make sure you don't tan your palms.
Shoppers adore this self-tanning butter. Check out these rave reviews.
Isle of Paradise Supersize Self Tanning Butter Reviews
A shopper explained, "I have tried a million self tanners over the years with so-so results. This one is easy to apply, no yucky smells, and the results are beautiful. It doesn't transfer to clothing or sheets either. It's as easy as applying moisturizer. I'm hooked!"
Another admitted, "I was skeptical when I saw this advertised but ordered it. Oh my, how happy I am I did. I have to limit my sun exposure. Absolutely no smell. I applied it with a Mit so no streaking. It works beautifully. Thank you for this product."
Someone gushed, "I love this tanning butter. It goes on so easy just like putting on body lotion and the smell is great. It lasts a long time and fades just like a natural tan. I would rather get a tan this way instead of by the sun that damages your skin. Also the sun can give you skin cancer, this tanning butter is a much safer way to get a tan. I hope they never stop making this tanning butter because I will continue to use it and love it."
A QVC customer declared, "Love this! It goes on smoothly. No orange color and softens skin a bit— can't ask for more than that!"
A reviewer wrote, "I've been using this tanner for about 2 weeks—I use exam gloves to apply, and I'm not orange— just an even, golden tan that looks totally natural. It has not transferred to clothing- not even on white shorts! I'm very pleased, and plan to reorder and stock up! Thanks, QVC!"
