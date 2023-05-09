Save $200 on This Dyson Cordless Vacuum and Make Cleaning So Much Easier

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you loathe chores, but you still want a clean home, you just need more effective tools. Dyson is a beloved brand because of its high-quality tools. Once you shop Dyson, you won't go back to any other brand. These vacuums are definitely worth the investment. They are effective for picking up dirt and pet hair the first time— without the need to vacuum that same area over again.
Today is your lucky day. There's a discount on the Dyson V11 Torque Drive De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum. Typically, you can get this model for $799, but you can get the vacuum with seven accessories for just $599— no promo code needed.
This vacuum is next-level and it will make your life easier. It converts quickly to a handheld device, so you can clean those tough-to-reach areas with no problem. Step up your cleaning game and shop this deal before it disappears.
Dyson V11 Torque Drive De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum w/ 7 Tools
This bundle includes the Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum, wall dock, detangling digital motorbar cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, hair screw tool, light pipe tool, stiff bristle brush.
Not sure about shopping yet? Read these 5-star reviews.
Dyson V11 Torque Drive De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum Reviews
A shopper reviewed, "I have tried many other less expensive stick vacuums and the V11 is the best so far! I use it multiple times a day with a shedding and messy dog. Works perfectly."
Another raved, "This vacuum worked very well! I have had other vacuums that didn't pick up everything. I usually have to go over where I vacuumed to get everything it did not pick up.This one picked up everything!! And it is so easy to use, especially with all the different tools."
Someone explained, "I live in SE Georgia where sand is everywhere! I have all hardwood floors and have tried numerous vacuums trying to find one that's able to actually pick up the sand and pet hair from my animals. This vacuum is AMAZING! It tackles the sand and pet hair with ease!!! It's easy to change out the different accessories and holds a LOT of debris!!! Best money I've ever spent on a vacuum!!! I'm extremely pleased!!"
A reviewer said, "Never thought I would say a vacuum was amazing but it is. Light weight, very powerful, easy to use, storage is awesome, oh and the suction this thing has keeps me at a loss for words. Vacuumed with our old vac then this one and it filled the v11 up in one room, crzy! Love it!"
"Powerful and super light. Very convenient and the accessories are very helpful," a shopper wrote.
