Why Vanessa Hudgens Is Thinking About Eloping With Fiancé Cole Tucker

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Says She Just Wants to ELOPE With Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens may not stick to the status quo when it comes to her nuptials.

The High School Musical alum—who got engaged to fiancé Cole Tucker in February—recently shared insight into her wedding planning process, joking that she's thought about taking an alternative route after running into some roadblocks.

"It's hard…finding a venue is tough," Vanessa admitted on a May 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, "I kind of just want to elope. I'm lost, I don't know."

When asked by host Drew Barrymore if Cole has weighed in on the big day, Vanessa answered that the baseball player doesn't necessarily care for the details.

"He just wants to get married to me," she explained. "He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe.'"

While wedding plans are still up in the air, it's clear that Vanessa and Cole are all in this together. Last month, the actress shared that her dynamic with the baseball player has changed for the better since getting engaged.