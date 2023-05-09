Bachelor Nation's Brandon Jones and Serene Russell Break Up

The sun has set on Brandon Jones and Serene Russell's paradise.
The Bachelor Nation stars have broken up and ended their engagement, they shared on May 8.
"We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye," they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. "This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate."
Brandon and Serene continued, "The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals."
News of the split comes five months after the pair got engaged on the season eight finale of Bachelor in Paradise. Brandon told Serene during his seaside proposal, "You are this everlasting spark that has hit me so hard and I've come to the realization that, from the moment I saw you, my happily ever after could have never started until I started a life with you."
Calling Serene his "best friend," Brandon added at the time, "I will love you until the end of time. I will love you until my last breath and I want to start forever with you."
Though host Jesse Palmer offered to marry the couple on the spot as an ordained officiant, they declined—with Brandon explaining that he wanted his parents present when he and Serene do tie the knot. The two quipped in a joint Instagram post following the episode, "meet the joneses… kinda."
Fans were first introduced to Brandon in 2021, when Michelle Young passed him up for Nayte Olukoya on the 18th season of The Bachelorette. On the other hand, Serene appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor in 2022.
"Y'all both are incredible people and I hope you are able to find peace and clarity during this time," Clayton wrote in the comments section of the couple's post announcing their breakup. "Here for you both."
Meanwhile, Victoria Fuller—who got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo during the BIP finale as well—wrote, "So much love for the both of you."