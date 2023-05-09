How To Clean Your Hairbrush: An Easy Guide To Remove Hair, Lint, Product Build-Up, and Dead Skin

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Don't just throw out your hairbrush because it's gross to look at. Don't ignore the build-up and use your brush anyway either. You should be cleaning your brush on a regular basis. No one wants to add dirt, lint, and build-up to their hair. When you use a dirty brush, that's what you're doing. Yes, it's gross to think about, but it's really easy to fix.

A clean hairbrush can really make a difference in how your hair looks and feels. I recently got into a new routine, cleaning my brushes once a week, but do what works for you based on how often you do your hair and the styling products that you use.