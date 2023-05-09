Shonda Rhimes Teases the Future of Grey’s Anatomy

Watch : Shonda Rhimes Reveals SHOCKING Method Behind Her Creative Process

Grey's Anatomy isn't flatlining anytime soon.

The longtime medical drama's creator, Shonda Rhimes, recently revealed the future of the hit ABC show, crediting the fandom for always scrubbing into the show season after season.

"I might be a very old lady by the time we reach it's last season because it doesn't seem to be stopping," the screenwriter exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "which is wonderful and I feel the world really belongs to the fans and the fans have been really clear about what they want."

Shonda added that when it comes to the series—which is currently in its 19th season—she's following the golden rule of: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

"It's such an amazing show and it's doing so well as it's moving forward," the 53-year-old explained. "I'm going to leaver it alone and see where it goes, and we're going to stay a show as long as everybody wants to be there and as long as the fans want to be there."