Emma Chamberlain Shares Her Favorite On-The-Go Essential for Under $3

Watch : Emma Chamberlain's E!ssentials: NEW Chamberlain Coffee Lattes!

We interviewed Emma Chamberlain because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Chamberlain Coffee is Emma's brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Internet sensation, red carpet correspondent, podcast host and fashion icon, Emma Chamberlain quite literally does it all. Whether she's creating addicting videos for her millions of YouTube followers or whipping up new coffee concoctions for her brand, Chamberlain Coffee, Emma is always up to something exciting, and keeping it real along the way.

Most recently, E! got the chance to hear all about Emma's E!ssential, and we're here to spill the tea— or coffee, in this case— on the one item she simply can't live without.

"My E!ssential is the Chamberlain Coffee ready-to-drink Mocha Latte," Emma says in her video, sporting minimal jewelry, an edgy haircut and a Chamberlain Coffee sweater.

"It's made with almond and coconut milk, it has one gram of sugar, it's gluten-free, it's dairy-free and it's sweetened with date syrup, so that's awesome," she continues, holding up the adorably designed can.

The Mocha Latte is one of Chamberlain Coffee's new canned cold brew latte flavors. Featuring plant-based ingredients and designed with whimsical animal illustrations, the coffee creations can be found online or in stores at Walmart.

"I developed this based on my personal coffee recipe, what I make 80% of the time," she shares. "I'm excited that everyone can have this in their hands."

Ahead, shop Emma's favorite on-the-go beverage for just $3 at Walmart, and pick up all three delectable flavors while you're at it.