King Charles III's Official Coronation Portrait Revealed

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's official coronation portraits were unveiled two days after they were officially crowned at London's Westminster Abbey May 6.

King Charles III quite literally had picture perfect end to his coronation weekend.

Two days after the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, their first official coronation portraits were unveiled.

For the photos, which were taken inside Buckingham Palace after the May 6 coronation ceremony, Charles wore his royal regalia, which included the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown. The photo captured the 74-year-old sitting on an ornate chair, holding out two important pieces of the crown jewels—Sovereign's Sceptre With Cross and the Sovereign's Orb.

As for Camilla, the 75-year-old was photographed in the Green Drawing Room donning her white coronation dress, Queen Mary's crown and the Robe of Estate.

In addition to their solo portraits, the King and Queen also posed for a photo alongside senior members of the royal family.

The photo includes Charles' sister Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; brother Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh; son Prince William, the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales. The late Queen Elizabeth II's first cousins were also featured: Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent; Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester; and Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy.

King Charles III's Road to the Throne

The portraits—which were taken by one of the royal family's go-to photographers Hugo Burnand—conclude a weekend-full of celebrations for Charles, who was formally coronated eight months after the death of his mom, Elizabeth in September 2022.

And the monarch couldn't be more grateful for those who celebrated the coronation alongside him.

Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023

"To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one," Charles said in a message posted to the royal family's Twitter May 8. "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

Keep scrolling for every must-see moment from King Charles III's coronation.

Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
The Royal Family
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Louis & Prince George
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles III & Queen Camilla
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
The Royal Family
TOBY MELVILLE/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry
Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images
The Flyover
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
The Royal Family
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Anne
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Tom Dymond/Shutterstock
Prince Louis
Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis
Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images
Coronation Procession
ROB PINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Edward
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Katy Perry
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor & Duchess Sophie
Photo by Pool/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton
PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Willam & King Charles
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
King Charles & Queen Camilla
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis & Kate Middleton
VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles & Queen Camilla
RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pages of Honour
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Camilla
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles & Queen Camilla
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
State Trumpeters
