King Charles III's Official Coronation Portrait Revealed

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: BEST MOMENTS

King Charles III quite literally had picture perfect end to his coronation weekend.

Two days after the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, their first official coronation portraits were unveiled.

For the photos, which were taken inside Buckingham Palace after the May 6 coronation ceremony, Charles wore his royal regalia, which included the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown. The photo captured the 74-year-old sitting on an ornate chair, holding out two important pieces of the crown jewels—Sovereign's Sceptre With Cross and the Sovereign's Orb.

As for Camilla, the 75-year-old was photographed in the Green Drawing Room donning her white coronation dress, Queen Mary's crown and the Robe of Estate.

In addition to their solo portraits, the King and Queen also posed for a photo alongside senior members of the royal family.

The photo includes Charles' sister Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; brother Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh; son Prince William, the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales. The late Queen Elizabeth II's first cousins were also featured: Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent; Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester; and Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy.