18 Slitty Dresses Under $60 That Are Worth Shaving Your Legs For

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you feel your best in a pair of leggings or sweatpants, no one can blame you. Why shave your legs if you don't have to, right? Well, to be fair, no one actually has to shave their legs. Nevertheless, if that's your thing or if grooming affects your wardrobe choices sometimes, I totally get it. Personally, when I have a smooth, nick-free shave, I'm excited to put on a dress with a slit.

If you have a similar mindset and you want to deliver a red carpet-level moment, here's a round-up of slitty dresses under $60 that are worth shaving your legs for.