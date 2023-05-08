18 Slitty Dresses Under $60 That Are Worth Shaving Your Legs For

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you feel your best in a pair of leggings or sweatpants, no one can blame you. Why shave your legs if you don't have to, right? Well, to be fair, no one actually has to shave their legs. Nevertheless, if that's your thing or if grooming affects your wardrobe choices sometimes, I totally get it. Personally, when I have a smooth, nick-free shave, I'm excited to put on a dress with a slit.
If you have a similar mindset and you want to deliver a red carpet-level moment, here's a round-up of slitty dresses under $60 that are worth shaving your legs for.
Under $60 Dresses With Slits
Floerns Women's Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
This off-the-shoulder dress is the perfect go-to for the warmer months. It's available in several prints, with sizes ranging from XS to 4X. Amazon shoppers left 7,300+ 5-star reviews.
Lyaner Women’s Satin Drape Cowl Neck Midi Dress
You need to keep this dress in your closet. It's a budget-friendly option that will work for any cocktail event. Get on in a neutral tone or a fun color to stand out in a crowd. This style has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Halter Neck Floral Print Backless Split Beach Party Maxi Dress
This dress's high neckline brings some balance to the thigh-high slit. It has several colors to choose from and 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lulus Utterly In Love Lace Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
You'll feel ethereal, yet chic, in this lace sleeve dress. It also comes in green.
Lulus Debut Diva Velvet Maxi Dress
A velvet dress with a thigh-high slit is a complete and total showstopper. Always. This look comes in three colors.
Lyaner Women’s Tie Knot Cut Out Side Split Hem Sleeveless Knit Bodycon Maxi Dress
This knot dress is incredibly flattering. It's just as cute as it is comfortable. You'll want one in several colors.
Lyaner Women’s Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
No one will believe how much you paid for this spaghetti strap dress. It looks much more expensive than it actually is and the slit is everything.
SweatyRocks Women's Boho Short Puff Sleeve Floral Dress
Bring a bohemian aesthetic to your wardrobe with one of these smocked, polka dot dresses. It's available in a few colors with sizes ranging from small to 4X.
Lulus Easy on the Eyes Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
All eyes will be on whoever is wearing this dress. It has fluttery straps, cut-outs, and side slits.
Lulus My Dream Come Velvet Strapless Maxi Dress
Stun the crowd when you wear this plunging, velvet dress. PS, it comes in black too.
Lulus Love of Romance Satin Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
Be the best dressed guest with this floral dress, which comes in solid colors too.
Abercrombie Sweetheart Traveler Mini Dress
This mini dress has built-in shorts, hidden pockets, and adjustable straps to get your perfect fit.
Windsor Room To Grow Floral Cutout Midi Dress
This dress is sweet, yet sexy. You can go casual or dress it up with ease.
Old Navy Tie-Back Maxi Slip Dress for Women
It doesn't get more comfortable than this easy-to-wear maxi slip dress. It comes in many colors and has regular, tall, and petite lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 4X.
Old Navy Fitted Rib-Knit Halter Midi Dress for Women
Rock this fitted dress for a night out with some heels on or wear it with sneakers and a denim jacket to run some errands.
Old Navy UltraLite One-Shoulder Rib-Knit Knee-Length Dress for Women
This weightless fabric is perfect for a hot summer day. There are versatile neutrals and a some bold, bright colors to choose from.
Old Navy Waist-Defined Twist-Front Midi Shirt Dress for Women
This is one of those classic looks that will be in style forever. Make a smart investment for your wardrobe and get a dress that will always work for you.
Lulus Sweetest Admirer Ruched Surplice Maxi Dress
Rock a ruched dress as a wedding guest or this is a great bridesmaid look since it comes in many colors.
