Don't Be Tardy Looking Back at Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Romance Before Breakup

Watch : RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce from Kroy Biermann

Things are no longer peachy between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

After 13 years together, and 11 as a married couple, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed for divorce from the former NFL player, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The date of their split is reportedly listed as April 30.

Citing that their relationship is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," Kim is requesting primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their kids Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia, per the outlet. (Kim is also mother to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.)

The breakup news may seem shocking to Bravoholics who have watched their romance blossom since meeting on season three of RHOA, in which they crossed paths during a local dance competition for charity event. One year after their first encounter, the pair exchanged vows in November 2011 and went on to star in their own Bravo spinoff, Don't Be Tardy…, which ended in 2020 after eight seasons.