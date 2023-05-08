Don't Be Tardy Looking Back at Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Romance Before Breakup

Kim Zolciak and husband Kory Biermann are breaking up after meeting over a decade ago on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Relive their reality TV love story.

Watch: RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce from Kroy Biermann

Things are no longer peachy between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

After 13 years together, and 11 as a married couple, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has filed for divorce from the former NFL player, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The date of their split is reportedly listed as April 30.

Citing that their relationship is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," Kim is requesting primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their kids Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia, per the outlet. (Kim is also mother to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.)

The breakup news may seem shocking to Bravoholics who have watched their romance blossom since meeting on season three of RHOA, in which they crossed paths during a local dance competition for charity event. One year after their first encounter, the pair exchanged vows in November 2011 and went on to star in their own Bravo spinoff, Don't Be Tardy…, which ended in 2020 after eight seasons.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

From welcoming kids, moving homes, dealing with family drama and business ventures, Kim and Kroy have given fans a front-row seat to the ups and downs of their relationship for over a decade. They've also never shied away from gushing about their attraction for one another and posting steamy, PDA-filled photos on Instagram. 

While Bravoholics mourn the loss of one of RHOA's longest-lasting couples, keep reading to look back at Kim and Kroy's happier moments.

Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo
Don't Be Tardy for the...Roadtrip?

Season 8 of Don't Be Tardy, premiering on Bravo Oct. 6, will see the Zolciak-Biermann family embark on a five-week, cross-country road trip!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kroy!

Kim wished Kroy a happy 35th birthday with a lengthy, heartfelt and hilarious Instagram post.

"Boy did I rob the cradle with you and I'm so glad I did!" she wrote in-part. "You amaze me daily somehow, someway everyday...although it's annoying that you know everything literally...you are the most INCREDIBLE DADDY on this planet, an incredible husband and I love every minute we spend together."

Brielle Biermann/Instagram
Family Fun

Brielle Biermann made her own Instagram post for Kroy's birthday, describing him as "the most amazing father & man I'll ever know."

"I couldn't imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self!" Brielle continued. "I'm so proud of you and all you've accomplished...we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday...love love you dad!"

Instagram
Cheers, But Make It Sexy

The couple is never one to shy away from PDA!

Instagram
Silly Selfies

A sweet selfie with an even sweeter caption from Kim calling Kroy her heart and soul.

Instagram
Twinning

Mom, dad and their adorable twins Kaia and Kane.

Instagram
Blessed to Be a Biermann

"Feel so blessed to go through life with you," Kim wrote alongside this adorable snapshot.

Instagram
Summer Sun

Soaking up the sun...and each other!

Instagram
DIY Photoshoot

"The absolute LOVE OF MY LIFE," Kim wrote. "we never get pics together so we set a timer today and took them ourselves...I love you Kroy Evan!!"

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The happy couple on Kim's 42nd birthday!

Instagram
Merry Christmas From the Biermanns

Kim, Kroy and the kids: Brielle, Ariana, Kane, Kaia, Kash, and Kroy Jagger Jr.

Instagram
NYC Nights Out

Kim and Kroy posed for a quick mirror pick while in New York City for Bravocon.

Ariana Biermann / Instagram / Kim Zociak-Biermann
Family Vaycay

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and a speedo-clad Kroy posed in snorkling gear while on a 2019 family vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands.

Ariana Biermann / Instagram / Kim Zociak-Biermann
Nealy NSFW

You know what they say! When the kids are away...

Instagram
Topless Tanning

The couple was all smiles on their February 2018 romantic getaway trip.

Snapchat
Stopping For a Snapchat

While on their tropical trip, Kim wrote a heartwarming ode to her hubby on Instagram: "I would go to the end of this earth for you my love, my best friend, my strength, my heart, and my world."

Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram
Forty & Frisky

Kroy snapped this risqué selfie with Kim on her 40th birthday!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram
Hugh Hefner & His Playboy Bunny

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann went all out for Halloween in 2017!

