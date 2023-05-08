Sum 41 Announces Band's Breakup After 27 Years Together

Try to keep up above in your head because Sum 41 is officially going under.
The rock band announced on May 8 that they are breaking up after 27 years together, with their upcoming ninth studio album serving as their last.
"Sum 41 will be disbanding," the group wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "We will still be finishing all of our current tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell,' along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate."
Reflecting on their decades together, the "In Too Deep" rockers shared their gratitude to the fans.
"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the band continued. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way."
The Canadian band—founded by guitarist Deryck Whibley, drummer Steve Jocz, bassist Richard Roy, and vocalist Jon Marshall in 1999—began as a NOFX cover band before signing with Island records in 1999. One year after releasing their EP Half Hour of Power in 2000, the group broke out with their debut album All Killer No Filler. In addition to featuring the punk-pop classic "In Too Deep" it also included hit tracks "Fat Lip" and Motivation."
Over the years, the band saw a series of personnel changes, with Whibley as the only original band member remaining. He's currently joined by Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo.
In addition to their work together, the band members have embarked on solo projects. Whibley, who frequently collaborated with then-wife Avril Lavigne—with whom he was married for four years until breaking up in 2009—during the mid to late-aughts. While the two were married, Whibley played electric guitar and bass guitar on "The Best Damn Thing," "One of Those Girls" and "Contagious," also serving as a producer on six tracks off her 2011 album Goodbye Lullaby.
While they might not know what the future holds, Sum 41 is looking forward one last ride together.
"For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumf-ks on the road," the group added, "and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us."