Sum 41 Announces Band's Breakup After 27 Years Together

Try to keep up above in your head because Sum 41 is officially going under.

The rock band announced on May 8 that they are breaking up after 27 years together, with their upcoming ninth studio album serving as their last.

"Sum 41 will be disbanding," the group wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "We will still be finishing all of our current tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell,' along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate."

Reflecting on their decades together, the "In Too Deep" rockers shared their gratitude to the fans.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the band continued. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way."

The Canadian band—founded by guitarist Deryck Whibley, drummer Steve Jocz, bassist Richard Roy, and vocalist Jon Marshall in 1999—began as a NOFX cover band before signing with Island records in 1999. One year after releasing their EP Half Hour of Power in 2000, the group broke out with their debut album All Killer No Filler. In addition to featuring the punk-pop classic "In Too Deep" it also included hit tracks "Fat Lip" and Motivation."