WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Sara Lee's cause of death has been determined seven months after her passing.

The former WWE wrestler died by suicide on Oct. 5, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office told NBC News.

Officials said amphetamines, doxylamine and alcohol were found in the 30-year-old's system at the time of her death.

Lee is survived by her husband Cory James Weston (who wrestled for the WWE as Wesley Blake and now professionally goes by Westin Blake) and kids Piper, 6, Brady, 4, and Case Oliver, 21 months.

"Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," Weston wrote on Instagram Oct. 21. "I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine."

Calling Lee "soo much more than just mom," Weston remembered her as "a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife."