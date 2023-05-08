WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee's Cause of Death Revealed

Sara Lee's cause of death has been determined seven months after her passing.
The former WWE wrestler died by suicide on Oct. 5, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office told NBC News.
Officials said amphetamines, doxylamine and alcohol were found in the 30-year-old's system at the time of her death.
Lee is survived by her husband Cory James Weston (who wrestled for the WWE as Wesley Blake and now professionally goes by Westin Blake) and kids Piper, 6, Brady, 4, and Case Oliver, 21 months.
"Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," Weston wrote on Instagram Oct. 21. "I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine."
Calling Lee "soo much more than just mom," Weston remembered her as "a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife."
"I really don't know what to say in these uncertain times," he added. "I just know that death can't take away the memories we made. I can't promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you're free. I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."
Lee found fame on the sixth and final season of Tough Enough, a reality show in which contestants competed for a one-year, $250,000 contract with the WWE. Lee was one of two winners that season, earning her an opportunity to wrestle for the network from September 2015 to September 2016.
The following year, she and Weston married in a private ceremony.
"Thank you for the love that will be everlasting," he shared in an anniversary tribute last year. "5 years ago today, you made me luckiest man in the world. I Miss You. I Love You."
