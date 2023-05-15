Why Scheana Shay Has Been Hard On Herself Amid Vanderpump Rules Drama

Sure enough, season 10 of Vanderpump Rules started off good as gold.
But by early March, Bravo fans were rocked by news that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had broken up after his months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss was revealed. However, Tom and Ariana's longtime romance wasn't the only dynamic affected, as close friends Raquel and Scheana Shay also had a falling out over the ordeal (which included the former filing a temporary restraining order).
Now, in the aftermath of this season, Scheana and co-star Lala Kent exclusively told E! News that there simply isn't one moment that stands out for them—since they're still reeling from the entire situation.
"There's been so many things that watching it back, I'm just like, ‘How did I miss all of this,' when it was right in front of my face?" Scheana said. As for Lala, she shared that Scheana has been "really hard" on herself over not being able to see the clues of a scandal brewing.
"Which I understand because it's kind of parallel to how I was with my ex and how I didn't see things," Lala—who split from Randall Emmett in 2021—explained. "Scheana and I have had many conversations, where it's like, you do become mortified by the things that you said that were kind of backing up this person that you thought was amazing—and I understand that. But I've told Scheana, that's how you're supposed to defend your friend."
Lala added, "You're not supposed to be looking at your best friend with a side eye, thinking that they are capable of doing something like this, otherwise you wouldn't be their friend. There were moments—like now that I'm watching—where I wasn't part of a lot of these scenes and I'm like, ‘Wow.'" There's so much that's so mind-blowing."
As for what's taken Lala aback the most?
"Just the way that Raquel and Sandoval would act within the group," Lala noted. "And things they felt comfortable saying, knowing that they were doing what they were doing. It's like a whole different level of just psychological mind f--kery."
As Scheana put it, the entire situation has been "insane to relive."
"It's like nothing normal about this life that we live in front of the world," she continued. "But more than that, you never get the opportunity to hop in a time machine, go back in time and watch someone else's exact perspective. It just has been very wild, more than any other season to relive and watch back."
