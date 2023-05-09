RHONJ Preview: See Dolores Catania's Boyfriend Paul Connell Drop an Engagement Bombshell

It sounds like another Garden State gal is ready to walk down the aisle.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania's boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell is making a surprising announcement about their future together in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' May 9 episode.
During a double date with her ex-husband Frank Catania and his girlfriend Brittany Ann Mattessich, Dolores gushes over her new living situation after moving into Paul's house last year.
"I'm really excited for you guys to all come see where I live now," she says in the preview. "I love living there, I do. It's really nice."
But Frank is having a hard time accepting the fact that things are getting serious between his ex and her new boyfriend. "Is that it? You're living with Paulie?" he asks. "You're not coming home?"
She responds, "I would hope that this is it, yes."
This prompts Frank to inquire about exactly where Dolores' romance with Paul is heading. He asks, "You guys are moving ahead, are you talking of getting engaged or what's happening here? Do you guys talk about it?"
After Paul answers "all the time," Frank prods further, "Does she tell you what kind of ring she wants?"
That's when Paul drops a bombshell on the group by admitting, "I already have it." The news shocks Frank, who responds, "You already have it? Are you serious? Shut the f--k up!"
The revelation, filmed last summer, comes ahead of Dolores' BFF and co-star Teresa Giudice's August wedding to Luis "Louie" Rueles—which is set to air on RHONJ later this month.
Dolores and Paul first confirmed their relationship in February 2022. Earlier this year, the 52-year-old got candid about their future after moving in together.
"I dropped my guard in this relationship, which I don't do in life period," Dolores exclusively told E! News in February. "But Paulie's said everything I've always wanted to hear and the intentions for this relationship on Paul's side were, 'I want a future, I'm looking for a future with someone, I do want to get married someday.' My goal isn't to get married. I'm 52 years old. Yeah, that's a nice thing, but it's not like my end game."
As she put it, "My end game is to be with someone who is a part of my life, who takes all the interests that Paul does and just wants everything better for me."
See how Paul's engagement news pans out when The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
