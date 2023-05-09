RHONJ Preview: See Dolores Catania's Boyfriend Paul Connell Drop an Engagement Bombshell

Watch : Dolores Catania Talks Teresa Giudice, Marriage & RHONJ Season 13

It sounds like another Garden State gal is ready to walk down the aisle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania's boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell is making a surprising announcement about their future together in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' May 9 episode.

During a double date with her ex-husband Frank Catania and his girlfriend Brittany Ann Mattessich, Dolores gushes over her new living situation after moving into Paul's house last year.

"I'm really excited for you guys to all come see where I live now," she says in the preview. "I love living there, I do. It's really nice."

But Frank is having a hard time accepting the fact that things are getting serious between his ex and her new boyfriend. "Is that it? You're living with Paulie?" he asks. "You're not coming home?"

She responds, "I would hope that this is it, yes."

This prompts Frank to inquire about exactly where Dolores' romance with Paul is heading. He asks, "You guys are moving ahead, are you talking of getting engaged or what's happening here? Do you guys talk about it?"