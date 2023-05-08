You’ll Flip Over Simone Biles’ Second Wedding to Jonathan Owens in Mexico

Tens all around for Simone Biles' wedding gown.
Just weeks after their courthouse ceremony in Texas, the Olympian wed Jonathan Owens in front of friends and family in Cabo San Lucas. For the May 6 nuptials, Simone rocked a Galia Lahav ballgown with a corset, high slit and flowers embroidered down the sides. She completed the look with a hairstyle of loose waves and a white veil.
While choosing a wedding dress may seem daunting, the athlete had no qualms about where to go.
"When I started dress shopping, I was like if I get married, it has to be a Galia Lahav," Simone shared in a Vogue video from her final dress fitting published May 7. "And so once I looked at the dresses, I was like this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there's something else I wanted at my wedding, it's flowers and pearls."
And while she's no stranger to having all eyes on her, the walk down the aisle is a whole different story.
"This is probably the most nervous I'll be," the four-time gold medalist noted. "Making this life-changing walk. It's like everything you've hoped and dreamed of."
As for the groom? Jonathan, 27, sported an off-white tux with a white dress shirt as he and the gymnast said "I do" in front of 144 guests. The two were photographed embracing when it was time to kiss the bride.
Back in April, Simone gave followers a glimpse at some wedding details during an Instagram Q&A, noting that her special day would include four dress changes and lots of flowers.
"Kind of dramatic but you only have a wedding once," she wrote at the time. "Who knew flowers were so expensive."