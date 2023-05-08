You’ll Flip Over Simone Biles’ Second Wedding to Jonathan Owens in Mexico

Watch : Olympian Simone Biles MARRIES Jonathan Owens

Tens all around for Simone Biles' wedding gown.

Just weeks after their courthouse ceremony in Texas, the Olympian wed Jonathan Owens in front of friends and family in Cabo San Lucas. For the May 6 nuptials, Simone rocked a Galia Lahav ballgown with a corset, high slit and flowers embroidered down the sides. She completed the look with a hairstyle of loose waves and a white veil.

While choosing a wedding dress may seem daunting, the athlete had no qualms about where to go.

"When I started dress shopping, I was like if I get married, it has to be a Galia Lahav," Simone shared in a Vogue video from her final dress fitting published May 7. "And so once I looked at the dresses, I was like this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there's something else I wanted at my wedding, it's flowers and pearls."

And while she's no stranger to having all eyes on her, the walk down the aisle is a whole different story.