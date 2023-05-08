Real Housewives' Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Break Up After 11 Years of Marriage

Watch : Sheree Whitfield Wants RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Rejoin Cast

This ring may just no longer mean a thing.

After 11 years of marriage, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from former NFL player Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The couple's date of separation, per the outlet, was listed as April 30. The Bravolebrity said the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," according to the docs obtained by TMZ.

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is also requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.



Additionally, TMZ, citing court docs, also reports that the reality star wants spousal support and is hoping to legally restore her maiden name.

E! News has reached out to Kim and Kroy's reps and they had no comment.

In 2010, the couple's love story began during season three of RHOA, with the two meeting at a charity event on-camera.