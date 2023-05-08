Bindi Irwin Shares Health Update After Painful, Decade-Long Endometriosis Journey

Watch : Bindi Irwin Shares Photo After Endometriosis Surgery

When it comes to Bindi Irwin's health, she feels she's been "given a second chance at life."

Two months after undergoing surgery for endometriosis—a condition in which the endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus, per Johns Hopkins Medicine—the daughter of the late Steve Irwin offered insight into her health and road to healing.

"I don't think you realize how much chronic pain you're in until that's lifted from you," Bindi exclusively told E! News at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles on May 6. "There are times when it was excruciating and then times when it was a constant battle. Now, to be given this gift, it feels like a second chance at life. I'm so grateful. "

The 24-year-old explained that had it not been for her family's encouragement, she would've still been living in pain.

"They are the reason that I am standing here and not in bed," Bindi said. "I hope that people that hear about this story will be encouraged to fight for their own health."