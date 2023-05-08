Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Addresses Speculation About the Father of Her Baby

Watch : Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!

No baby daddy drama here.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain is shutting down rumors about the possible identity of the father of her newborn child, son Sullivan Cay.

"For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef," the Bravolebrity tweeted May 8 in response to the speculation, "is the tendency to get emotional around meal times."

Kate's response comes after some fans questioned if her former co-star and one-time love interest Chef Ben Robinson is Sullivan's biological dad. "He's a good looking guy and does have sort of a Ben look? No?" one user wrote on Twitter while another shared, "He's the best thing Ben has cooked all year. Just kidding, congratulations Kate, he's absolutely perfect."

The former chief stew and chef—who co-starred on the Bravo series for three seasons before he left after season four—first sparked romance rumors between seasons two and three. Kate later confirmed they once hooked up off the show during a July 2019 Watch What Happens Live interview. Though their fling was short-lived, they have since remained good friends.

Last month, Ben proved they were still close by posting a sweet photo with a nine-month-pregnant Kate.