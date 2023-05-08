Orlando Bloom Lights Up Like a Firework Over Katy Perry's Coronation Performance

Watch : Katy Perry SHIMMERS in Gold at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

Orlando Bloom didn't have any hot n cold feelings about Katy Perry's coronation concert performance.

"Immensely proud of you my my love," the actor captioned a May 8 post featuring photos from the big night. "You always bring the light."

Her fiancé's excitement left her roaring with glee, as she wrote in the comments, "Our light" with a heart emoji.

The "California Gurls" singer took the stage at Windsor Castle on May 7 for a concert held in honor of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation. During the show, Katy wore a gold Vivienne Westwood gown and performed her hits "Roar" and "Firework."

"I'm so happy to celebrate this whole weekend," the American Idol judge told the audience. "I got to bring my mom. She is so happy to be here. We get to stay in Windsor Castle. No big deal."