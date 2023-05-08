Orlando Bloom Lights Up Like a Firework Over Katy Perry's Coronation Performance

You’re going to read Orlando Bloom roar with pride over fiancée Katy Perry’s performance for King Charles III’s coronation concert.

Watch: Katy Perry SHIMMERS in Gold at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

Orlando Bloom didn't have any hot n cold feelings about Katy Perry's coronation concert performance.

"Immensely proud of you my my love," the actor captioned a May 8 post featuring photos from the big night. "You always bring the light." 

Her fiancé's excitement left her roaring with glee, as she wrote in the comments, "Our light" with a heart emoji. 

The "California Gurls" singer took the stage at Windsor Castle on May 7 for a concert held in honor of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation. During the show, Katy wore a gold Vivienne Westwood gown and performed her hits "Roar" and "Firework."

"I'm so happy to celebrate this whole weekend," the American Idol judge told the audience. "I got to bring my mom. She is so happy to be here. We get to stay in Windsor Castle. No big deal."

photos
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at King Charles III's Coronation

Katy—who was appointed ambassador to the British Asian Trust by Charles in 2020—also expressed her gratitude to His Majesty for inviting her to the historic occasion.

"Thank you for having me at this coronation celebration," she added. "I'd like to dedicate this next song to the King and to the work that we get to do together for the British Asian Trust and their children's protection fund. Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people."

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Katy was part of a star-studded lineup that also included performances by Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and Nicole Scherzinger as well as pre-corded messages from Hugh Jackman, Joan Collins, Pierce Brosnan and Tom Cruise. In addition, she got to attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. Although, she initially had some trouble determining where she was supposed to sit

"Don't worry guys," Katy—who wore a lilac suit by the same designer—tweeted after footage of her searching went viral, "I found my seat."

To see photos from the coronation concert, keep reading.

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire via Getty Images
The Wales Family Arrives

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at King Charles III's Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on May 6, 2023.

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Royal Family Celebrates

Kate Middleton appears with her and Prince William's eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with William's cousin Princess Eugenie standing behind them at King Charles III's Coronation Concert.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Three Generations

King Charles III appears with his heir Prince William and eldest grandson Prince George.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The King and Queen

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla wave at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle May 7, a day after they were crowned.

Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte & Prince George

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest kids enjoy the show.

Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Mother & Daughter

Kate Middleton appears at the concert with Princess Charlotte.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter waves a flag.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Paloma Faith

The singer takes the stage.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer performs onstage.

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Hugh Bonneville

The Downton Abbey actor addresses the stage.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Tiwa Savage

The singer performs onstage.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Lionel Richie

The musician performs at the concert.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Olly Murs

The singer performs onstage.

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer appears at the concert.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Lucy Illingworth

The pianist performs onstage.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Meeting the Fans

Prince William greets fans during an impromptu walkabout at Windsor May 7, a day after his father King Charles III's coronation and hours before the Coronation Concert on the castle's grounds.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Selfie Time

Kate Middleton takes a selfie with a fan during a surprise public appearance at Windsor May 7, a day after King Charles III's coronation.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Smiling Kate

Kate Middleton is all smiles during her and Prince William's surprise post-coronation walkabout at Windsor May 7.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Fancy a Beer?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are offered drinks at a street fair at Windsor as they make a surprise public appearance a day after his father King Charles III's coronation.

