Shakira Seemingly References Gerard Piqué Breakup During Billboard’s Latin Women in Music Gala

Don't you worry, Shakira is doing just fine nearly one year after her breakup.

The Waka Waka singer, who was honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala May 6, seemingly referenced her 2022 split from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué during her acceptance speech after winning Woman of the Year award.

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a women. And what it means," Shakira told the audience after fellow Colombian singer Maluma presented her with the award, per Billboard. "It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."

The 46-year-old noted that he can relate to so many women who've lost themselves in a relationship.

"Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else?" Shakira continued. "It happened to me, more than once."