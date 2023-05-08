Annie Murphy Shares the Must-Haves She Can’t Live Without, Including an $8 Must-Have

We interviewed Annie Murphy because we think you'll like her picks. Annie is a paid spokesperson for BIC. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A razor is one of those products most of us have to buy, but it's hard to find the right razor for you. If you're frustrated by your current razor situation, Annie Murphy recommends the BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Women's Disposable Razor. The Schitt's Creek alum explained, "It doesn't get all clogged up with all of the unruly hair that I'm shaving off! I mean you, that you're shaving off."

Annie teamed up with BIC for a campaign featuring Eric Andre. She recalled, "I got a call asking if I'd like to pretend to be nude in a shower that was next to a shower that Eric Andre was pretending to be nude, whilst pedaling razors, and I was like 'it's as if my dream board is working!'

This BIC razor has become one of Annie's must-have products. In an exclusive E! interview, she shared the additional essentials she can't live without, including this $8 brush with 53,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. She also recommends this budget-friendly mascara she has been using since she was a teen. Keep on reading to find out more about Annie's favorites.