Here Are All of the Shows That Have Been Impacted By the WGA Strike 2023

Watch : How The MTV Movie & TV Awards Changed Amid Writers Strike

This revolution will not be televised because there's no one to script it.

The Writers Guild of America officially went on strike May 2 after six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down. "The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal," the guild said in a statement ahead of the strike, "but the studios' responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing."

As a result of the ongoing protests, production on many TV series has been impacted, with showrunners demonstrating their support for the WGA by shutting down their writers' rooms or pressing pause on their seasons that are currently filming. So, how will this effect your viewing habits? Well, prepare to potentially wait even longer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and to laugh a lot less over the weekends as Saturday Night Live went dark, along with many talk shows.