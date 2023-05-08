Here Are All of the Shows That Have Been Impacted By the WGA Strike 2023

Stranger Things, Saturday Night Live and more shows have shut down production amid the ongoing WGA Strike 2023. Here's every show that has been impacted so far:

This revolution will not be televised because there's no one to script it.

The Writers Guild of America officially went on strike May 2 after six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down. "The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal," the guild said in a statement ahead of the strike, "but the studios' responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing."

As a result of the ongoing protests, production on many TV series has been impacted, with showrunners demonstrating their support for the WGA by shutting down their writers' rooms or pressing pause on their seasons that are currently filming. So, how will this effect your viewing habits? Well, prepare to potentially wait even longer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and to laugh a lot less over the weekends as Saturday Night Live went dark, along with many talk shows.

Find out which shows have changed their production schedules due to the WGA strike 2023:

Netflix
Stranger Things

Looks like we're going to be stuck in the upside down a little longer.

Strange Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known more familiarly as the Duffer Brothers, announced on Twitter May 5 that production on the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit had been shut down.

"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the brothers wrote. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out."

CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX
Cobra Kai

The Netflix hit is saying "Yes, sensei!" to supporting the WGA, halting production on the sixth and final season.

"We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard," Cobra Kai showrunner Jon Hurwitz tweeted May 2. "Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this."

Lorenzo Agius/SHOWTIME
Yellowjackets

Just one day into working on season three, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle tweeted on May 2 that the Showtime series shut down its writers' room.

"It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun," Ashley wrote. "And I'm very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal."

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
Abbott Elementary

School is no longer in session.

Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols, who is the Los Angeles-based captain for the WGA West, revealed that the ABC sitcom closed its writers' room.

In an interview with Democracy Now, Brittani called the current TV industry "a gig economy," explaining the reason for the strike is because "we are demanding that this industry is one that can sustain a career."

Creator and star Quinta Brunson took to Twitter on May 2 to share her support for the strike.

"I am a writer. I'm in the wga. I'm also on strike!" she wrote. "I have no real power here other than to join my union in demanding fair compensation for writers!"

Courtesy of HBO Max
Hacks

Fans will have to wait as long as it takes for the HBO Max comedy to return to the stage.

Co-showrunner Jen Statsky tweeted that production on Hacks' third season will be paused for the duration of the strike.

"We are devastated to not be with our incredible crew and cast right now, but there was no other option here," she wrote May 2. "Writing happens at every stage of the process – production and post included. It's what makes shows and movies good. It's what makes them possible."

Hacks initially began filming in November, but production briefly went on hold for a month in February after the series' star Jean Smart underwent a successful heart procedure.

Will Heath/NBC
Saturday Night Live

"Live from New York, it's..." SNL going dark. 

Ahead of Pete Davidson's intended return as a host, the longrunning NBC sketch series canceled its upcoming shows. NBC announced May 2 that it will air repeats of SNL moving forward until further notice. 

Pete, who left the series last year after eight seasons, previously joked that he would take the cancellation personally if the writers' strike were indeed to happen.

"It sucks," he quipped on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, 'Of course that would happen to me.'"

MTV
MTV Movie and TV Awards

Three days before she was set to front the live event, Drew Barrymore stepped down from hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 in solidarity with the striking writers.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live," The Drew Barrymore Show host said in a statement to Variety. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

After Drew stepped down, the network pivoted to a pre-taped broadcast and canceled the red carpet. But the Charlie's Angels star promised to return to host the festivities next year.

"I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with," Drew continued. "And I can't wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​"

Todd Owyoung/NBC
Late-Night Talk Shows

Anyone else going to bed a little earlier recently?

Due to the strike, the following talk shows have gone dark: NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Plus, HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Real Time With Bill Maher have also stopped filming, along with Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

