Prince Louis Makes First Official Royal Engagement After Absence From Coronation Concert

After skipping out on the coronation concert, Prince Louis joined Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for The Big Help Out, making it his first royal engagement.

Watch: Prince Louis Yawns At King Charles III's Coronation & Steals The Show

Prince Louis is reporting for duty.

The 5-year-old participated in his first official royal engagement on May 8, joining his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, for The Big Help Out.

For the event—which was part of King Charles III's coronation festivities and encouraged people to volunteer in their local areas—the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children worked with the Scouts to help renovate their meeting place in Upton, Slough. 

Louis and George took turns sitting with their dad in the excavator to dig into the dirt. While George also used a drill to assist with some woodwork, his little brother teamed up with Charlotte and Kate to help with the shoveling and wheelbarrowing. In addition, the kids did some painting, wood staining and even left their handprints on a mural. 

But it wasn't all work for the young royals. George, Charlotte and Louis also tried some fun activities, including archery and roasting marshmallows for s'mores.

Guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

The event capped off a busy weekend for the Wales family. In addition to attending the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6—where Louis sweetly stole the show with his candid reactions—William, Kate, Charlotte and George went to the May 7 coronation concert at Windsor Castle. While Louis sat that event out, the rest of his family watched Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more stars perform. 

DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter previously told E! News followers will be seeing more of George, Charlotte and Louis going forward.

"We're going to see a new era of the Wales kids being front and center," she told E! ahead of the coronation. "It seems as if Kate and William are becoming more comfortable with that, because a big part of their mission as parents—just like Princess Diana—was to make sure their kids have as normal a life, as normal a childhood as possible."

DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

To see more pictures of the kids at the coronation, keep scrolling.

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Big Responsibilities

Prince George served as one of the eight Pages of Honour for grandfather King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Brother and Sister

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte held hands at the crowning ceremony.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
Family Affair

Kate Middleton and Prince William accompanied their kids inside the Westminster Abbey in London.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
On the Look Out

Louis pointed something out to his younger sister at the church.

Tom Dymond/Shutterstock
Making Faces

In true Lous fashion, the prince made one of his silly faces while riding in the family carriage.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Rainy Day

Kate and William's youngest child was a total mood on this rainy London day.

WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Cheeky Moment

George stuck his tongue out while standing in line with his fellow pages.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A Mother's Son

Louis adorably tried to get his mom's attention.

Photo by Pool/Shutterstock
Twinning

Charlotte sat close to Kate.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Royal Ride

Charlotte and Louis looked out from the windows of their carriage as they rode to Westminster Abbey.

Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Boys Will Be Boys

Inside the arriage, Louis yawned as his older brother George scratched his nose.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Settled In

The family sat in the front row.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Grand Entrance

Charlotte and Louis followed their mom and dad in the procession. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
All Dressed Up

For the occasion, Charlotte wore an outfit designed by Alexander McQueen.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Mini Yawn

Louis let out a small yan during the ceremony.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Little Prince

Despite being known for his cheekiness, Louis was largely on his best behavior.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
All Grown Up

George took his duties as a Page of Honour very seriously. 

DAN CHARITY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Looking Regal

Little Louis looked dapper in a navy blue ensemble.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Just Like Mama

Charlotte rocked a silver bullion and crystal flower crown similar to Kate's Alexander McQueen headpiece.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Small Talk

Louis and Kate shared a sweet moment together during a break in the ceremony.

Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mom's Mini-Me

Kate escorted Charlotte and Louis out of Westminster Abbey following the coronation.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Trio

The siblings sat in a carriage behind their grandparents' Gold State Coach.

RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
All Smiles

Louis flashed a smile from the cart.

