Prince Louis Makes First Official Royal Engagement After Absence From Coronation Concert

Prince Louis is reporting for duty.
The 5-year-old participated in his first official royal engagement on May 8, joining his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, for The Big Help Out.
For the event—which was part of King Charles III's coronation festivities and encouraged people to volunteer in their local areas—the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children worked with the Scouts to help renovate their meeting place in Upton, Slough.
Louis and George took turns sitting with their dad in the excavator to dig into the dirt. While George also used a drill to assist with some woodwork, his little brother teamed up with Charlotte and Kate to help with the shoveling and wheelbarrowing. In addition, the kids did some painting, wood staining and even left their handprints on a mural.
But it wasn't all work for the young royals. George, Charlotte and Louis also tried some fun activities, including archery and roasting marshmallows for s'mores.
The event capped off a busy weekend for the Wales family. In addition to attending the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6—where Louis sweetly stole the show with his candid reactions—William, Kate, Charlotte and George went to the May 7 coronation concert at Windsor Castle. While Louis sat that event out, the rest of his family watched Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more stars perform.
In fact, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter previously told E! News followers will be seeing more of George, Charlotte and Louis going forward.
"We're going to see a new era of the Wales kids being front and center," she told E! ahead of the coronation. "It seems as if Kate and William are becoming more comfortable with that, because a big part of their mission as parents—just like Princess Diana—was to make sure their kids have as normal a life, as normal a childhood as possible."
