Flash Deal: Get 2 It Cosmetics Mascaras for Less Than the Price of 1

If you believe that eyes are the window to the soul, it may be time to elevate your lashes. Don't spend tons of money on eyelash extensions, lash lifts, or lash strips. Instead, you may just need a reliable mascara.

The IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara is a complete game-changer. If you want super volume and stretch, this one does the trick with just one coat. However, you don't have to stop at just one coat. If you want to take your lashes to another level, this formula is easy to layer— with no clumping, fading or smudging.

If you want to take your lashes to new heights, you are in luck because there's a can't-miss deal at QVC. You can get two IT Cosmetics mascaras for just $23. That's less than the price of one mascara ($28).

Make sure you always have an extra mascara on hand or give one away as a gift. You don't want to miss this deal.