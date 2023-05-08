Givenchy’s Cult Favorite Black Magic Lipstick Is Finally Back in Stock and It’s on Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been searching for the perfect lipstick shade to no avail, don't get discouraged. The perfect lipstick shade does exist and it's formulated especially for you. Let me explain. Givenchy's Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick is one of those colors that just works on everyone. This is because it adapts to your pH for a completely customized look, per the brand. This lipstick has such a devoted following that it can be tough to find, but, thankfully, it's in stock at QVC.
No more attempts at color matching. Just swipe on the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick and let it do its thing. You can also use it as a top coat to enhance another lipstick shade or over lip liner. And, let's not forget about the moisture. This formula is incredibly hydrating and comfortable on your lips, even throughout a long day. If that sounds too good to be true, read the glowing reviews from loyal shoppers.
For a limited time, you can get two Black Magic lipsticks for just $49. Get your shop on before this bundle sells out.... again.
Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick Duo
If you had to wear one lipstick for the rest of your life, this color-changing one is a great pick. You might as well get two of them.
Check out the lipstick on different skin tones below to see how stunning it looks.
If you need additional info before you shop, check out these rave reviews.
Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick Reviews
A shopper declared, "It was wedding perfect! The color is truly different depending on who's wearing it and it doesn't need to be reapplied "every 5 minutes." Our photographer wanted info on it!"
Another gushed, "I have worn this lipstick for years and I love that it finds your own color on your lips and stays put for hours!"
Someone else said, "Looks perfect, on me,matches ur PH, love this stuff!"
"This is the only lipstick I use. It is smooth with a little shine and provides me with a nice lip color. I always purchase it when it's on QVC because I don't ever want to be without it," a QVC customer shared.
Another shopper reviewed, "OH MY GOSH!! This is the best ever moisturizing lip stick!! It gives you a bit of color and moisturizes at the same time. I absolutely love it. Thank you QVC."
Still shopping? Don't miss this $58 deal on $109 worth of Peter Thomas Roth skincare.