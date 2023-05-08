Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Reveals He’s One Month Sober

Watch : Watch Ariana Madix Confront Tom Sandoval in VPR Finale

Tom Sandoval is updating fans on a lifestyle change.



During a recent live performance with his band at The Space at Westbury in New York, the Vanderpump Rules star announced he was taking a break from alcohol, according to video published by TMZ.

"It's been one month since I've had my last drink of alcohol," the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman was seen telling the audience. "I'm just taking a little break for a second." The 40-year-old went on to note that the beverage he was drinking on stage was a non-alcoholic one, as he clinked a fan's drink, adding, "Cheers."

The update on the Bravolebrity's personal life comes almost exactly two months after Tom—who split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after news broke of his affair with Raquel Leviss—issued a public apology to his ex for his "reckless decisions."

"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," he wrote in a statement shared to Instagram in March. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."