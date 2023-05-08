Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Reveals He’s One Month Sober

Tom Sandoval is updating fans on a lifestyle change.
During a recent live performance with his band at The Space at Westbury in New York, the Vanderpump Rules star announced he was taking a break from alcohol, according to video published by TMZ.
"It's been one month since I've had my last drink of alcohol," the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman was seen telling the audience. "I'm just taking a little break for a second." The 40-year-old went on to note that the beverage he was drinking on stage was a non-alcoholic one, as he clinked a fan's drink, adding, "Cheers."
The update on the Bravolebrity's personal life comes almost exactly two months after Tom—who split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix after news broke of his affair with Raquel Leviss—issued a public apology to his ex for his "reckless decisions."
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," he wrote in a statement shared to Instagram in March. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner went on to note that he "can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us."
"I feel really horrible about that," he continued. "My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
Tom concluded his statement by adding that it's "beyond sad" that his choices "hurt so many people."
"I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be," the reality star wrote. "I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will."