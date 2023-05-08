Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet New Family Photo Featuring Her Baby Boy

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name

Spotted: Baby Boy Thompson living his best firefighter life.

On May 7, Khloe Kardashian shared a new Instagram pic of her and Tristan Thompson's son, 9 months. In the photo, a selfie taken outside, the tot wears a red, plastic firefighter's cap and sits on his mom's lap beside her and his big sister True Thompson, 5.

Khloe captioned the pic with three bear emojis, while one of her besties, Malika Haqq, commented, "Ohhh my loves."

The photo appeared to have been taken at a recent fire truck-themed early birthday party for Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's son Psalm West, who turns 4 on May 9. The bash featured fire truck-themed refreshments and balloon art. Guests also got to ride in a real fire truck with visiting firefighters.

Khloe and Tristan have not revealed the name of their second child, who was born via surrogate last July. She has, however, shared several pics of their son on Instagram and also showed her first moments bonding with him in the hospital on her family's Hulu series The Kardashians last year.