Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet New Family Photo Featuring Her Baby Boy

Khloe Kardashian posted a new pic of her and Tristan Thompson's infant son with his big sister, True Thompson, after they attended a birthday party for Kim Kardashian's youngest child, Psalm West.

Spotted: Baby Boy Thompson living his best firefighter life.

On May 7, Khloe Kardashian shared a new Instagram pic of her and Tristan Thompson's son, 9 months. In the photo, a selfie taken outside, the tot wears a red, plastic firefighter's cap and sits on his mom's lap beside her and his big sister True Thompson, 5.

Khloe captioned the pic with three bear emojis, while one of her besties, Malika Haqq, commented, "Ohhh my loves."

The photo appeared to have been taken at a recent fire truck-themed early birthday party for Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's son Psalm West, who turns 4 on May 9. The bash featured fire truck-themed refreshments and balloon art. Guests also got to ride in a real fire truck with visiting firefighters.

Khloe and Tristan have not revealed the name of their second child, who was born via surrogate last July. She has, however, shared several pics of their son on Instagram and also showed her first moments bonding with him in the hospital on her family's Hulu series The Kardashians last year.

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Lion-Themed Baby Shower for Her Son

On the show, Khloe also tells her mom Kris Jenner that she wants her second baby to have a name that start with T, and on The Jennifer Hudson Show this past April, she confirmed it will. At Psalm's party, guests received personalized firefighter costumes, and one designed for Khloe and Tristan's son simply read, "T. Thompson." Meanwhile, fans await the Kardashians star's big announcement.

"I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out," the Good American founder added on the talk show. "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

Season three of The Kardashians premieres May 25.

Meanwhile, see more photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family at Psalm's birthday party below:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe's Little Ones

Khloe appears with her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy, whose name has not been revealed publicly, and daughter True Thompson, 5.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Welcome Santa Fe Springs Firefighters

Firefighters from a station in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. were invited to appear at Psalm's fourth birthday party in May 2023.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time to Party
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Boy
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sweet Treats
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Going for a Scooter Ride
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Personalized Party Outfits
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Pawfect Decorations
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Balloon Art
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Snack Table
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Pizza to Go!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mac n' Cheese
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Birthday Boy's Quest for Candy

Psalm vs. a piñata.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Taking His Shot
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's daughter takes some swings.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter tries her luck with the piñata.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mocktails, Anyone?
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kim Kardashian appears with her son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Let's Go for a Ride
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sister Ride

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ride in a fire truck.

tiktok.com/@kimandnorth
"Going on a Fire Truck Ride!"
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Coming Through
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
High Five
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mommy & Me
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The Party Planner
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Birthday Psalm

The birthday boy blows out his candle.

