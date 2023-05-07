Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm West Celebrates 4th Birthday at Fire Truck-Themed Party

See photos and videos from the fire truck-themed party Kim Kardashian threw for her youngest son Psalm West for his fourth birthday, which featured real firefighters.

Psalm West, the youngest of Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's four kids, turns 4 this week and got to be a firefighter for a day at a special fire truck-themed early birthday party.

His mom, his aunt Khloe Kardashian and other guests shared photos and videos from the bash this weekend, days before the child's actual May 9 birthday. The party included balloon art and refreshments depicting firefighters, fire trucks, flames and Dalmatians. There were firefighter costumes personalized with name tags for the kids.

And the party, planned by Kim's friend Natalie Halcro, featured several special guests: Real firefighters from a station in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.—about 40 miles away from the SKIMS founder's family home.

"Alright, we're here at Psalm's fire truck birthday party," Kim said in a video showing them standing in front of their fire truck on her Instagram Story. "Gotta love our firefighters who help us in Calabasas all the time. We love you guys."

The firefighters also gave guests rides on their fire truck. Kim shared a clip of herself riding in front with Khloe, while a video of the kids sitting in the back was posted on the SKIMS founder and her eldest daughter North West's TikTok page. North, 9, and the group are seen yelling, "Going on a fire truck ride!"

The Santa Fe Springs fire department later reshared one of Kim's videos on their Instagram page. "Today SFSFR members were asked to be a part of @kimkardashian sons 4th birthday party," the caption read. "Firefighters were sent in our original fire engine from 1958!"

@kimandnorth

Happy birthday Psalm I love you so much????

? original sound - Kim and North

They added, "Thank you for having us on your special day. Psalm, you have a job waiting for you whenever you're ready! #santafesprings #sfsfirefighters #sfsfire #sfsfr #sfsfd #santafespringsfire #firefighters #local3507 @californiafirefighter @thefirebrigade"

@kimandnorth

Fire truck ride ?????????????

? original sound - Kim and North

See photos from Psalm's birthday party below:

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Welcome Santa Fe Springs Firefighters

Firefighters from a station in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. were invited to appear at Psalm's fourth birthday party in May 2023.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time to Party
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Boy
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sweet Treats
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Going for a Scooter Ride
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Personalized Party Outfits
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Pawfect Decorations
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Balloon Art
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Snack Table
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Pizza to Go!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mac n' Cheese
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Birthday Boy's Quest for Candy

Psalm vs. a piñata.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Taking His Shot
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's daughter takes some swings.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter tries her luck with the piñata.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mocktails, Anyone?
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kim Kardashian appears with her son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Let's Go for a Ride
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sister Ride

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ride in a fire truck.

tiktok.com/@kimandnorth
"Going on a Fire Truck Ride!"
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Coming Through
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
High Five
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mommy & Me
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The Party Planner
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Birthday Psalm

The birthday boy blows out his candle.

