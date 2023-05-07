Princess Charlotte and Prince George Make Adorable Appearance at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

Watch : King Charles III Coronation: BEST MOMENTS

As the festivities surrounding King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation continued this weekend, his eldest grandchildren were front and center to join in the fun.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 8, joined their grandfather, his wife and their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William on the grounds of Windsor Castle May 7 to watch the official Coronation Concert. Performers included Katy Perry and her American Idol co-judge Lionel Richie, as well as British pop group Take That and singer Andrea Bocelli.

For the coronation concert, Charlotte wore an ivory chiffon Self Portrait dress with a scalloped collar. George wore a dark suit, as did his dad, while Kate sported a red Alexander McQueen pantsuit. The Wales family stood beside Charles and Camilla, who cheered and waved at the crowd.

Not spotted: the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest son, Prince Louis, 5, who had joined the royal family at the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey a day earlier. (See every must-see moment from the event.)