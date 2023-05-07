Dianna Agron Addresses Past Fan Speculation About Her and Taylor Swift's Friendship

Dianna Agron is responding to more than decade-old rumors about her friendship with Taylor Swift, who also allegedly paid tribute to her in the liner notes of one of her past albums.

By Corinne Heller May 07, 2023 7:47 PMTags
MusicRumorsTaylor SwiftDianna Agron
Watch: Taylor Swift's 10 Musical Eras

After more than a decade, Dianna Agron is filling in a blank space with regard to a couple rumors about her friendship with Taylor Swift.

The Glee alum used to hang out with the singer fairly regularly in 2011 and 2012—the year her album Red was released with liner notes for the track "22" appearing to pay tribute to the actress and three other friends, including Selena Gomez. At the time, Dianna and Taylor's friendship led to some fans speculating, or expressing hope, that their connection was more than platonic.

In a May 7 Rolling Stone interview, Dianna was asked how she felt about how the way the two were "shipped," or "made out by the media and some fans to be in a relationship."

The 37-year-old responded, "That is so interesting. I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That's funny."

Also in 2012, there was also online speculation that Dianna and Taylor were involved in a love triangle with Tim Tebow. When asked about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time, the actress said that she and the NFL star shared a talent agency and that he was not her boyfriend.

photos
Famous Celeb Squads

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she was dating Taylor, Dianna replied, laughing, "No."

She added, "Wouldn't that be juicy?" and then turned to the camera, blew a kiss and said, "Hi, Taylor."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Trainer Wants You to Stop Counting Calories ASAP

2

Dianna Agron Reacts to Past Speculation About Herself and Taylor Swift

3

Here's What Prince Harry Did After King Charles III's Coronation

During her interview with Rolling Stone, the actress also addressed the alleged tribute to her on the singer's Red album. When noted that she is in the liner notes as one of the inspirations for "22," Dianna told Rolling Stone, "Me? Oh, if only!"

She continued, "That's more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"

E! News has reached out to Taylor's rep for comment on Dianna's remarks to Rolling Stone and has not heard back.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Trainer Wants You to Stop Counting Calories ASAP

2

Dianna Agron Reacts to Past Speculation About Herself and Taylor Swift

3

Here's What Prince Harry Did After King Charles III's Coronation

4

Matty Healy Joins Phoebe Bridgers as She Opens for Taylor Swift

5

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Will Not Be Live After Drew Barrymore Exit