Here's What Prince Harry Did After His Dad King Charles III's Coronation

Prince Harry did not stick around after watching his father King Charles III get crowned at Westminster Abbey. Find out what the Duke of Sussex did after the historic coronation.

By Corinne Heller May 06, 2023 10:14 PM
RoyalsPrince HarryKing Charles III
He came, he saw and then...he left.

Soon after his dad King Charles III and stepmother Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in a historic ceremony May 6, Prince Harry exited the venue, hopped in a car and headed to Heathrow Airport, BBC News and multiple other outlets reported.

He had flown into London one day earlier, according to multiple reports. His wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie, who is celebrating his fourth birthday on the day of the coronation, and Princess Lilibet, 23 months, remained in California, where they live. The event took place amid a rift between the Duke of Sussex and his father, step-mother and brother, Prince William, all of whom he had criticized in his memoir Spare.

Harry, who stepped back from royal duties along with Meghan in 2020, sat in the third row at the coronation—two rows behind William—and played no official part in it. More than an hour after the ceremony finished and the Duke of Sussex left, several members of the royal family appeared with Charles and Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony, including William and his wife Kate Middleton and their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.

photos
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at King Charles III's Coronation

At the coronation ceremony, Harry was not photographed with any immediate family members. He was spotted chatting with cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Meanwhile, the coronation festivities are set to continue May 7 with a televised concert at Windsor Castle, featuring American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and British pop group Take That.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

See photos from the King's coronation below:

The Royal Family
Prince Louis & Prince George
King Charles III & Queen Camilla
The Royal Family
Prince Harry
The Flyover
The Royal Family
Princess Anne
Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton
Prince Louis
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis
Coronation Procession
Prince Edward
Katy Perry
Lady Louise Windsor & Duchess Sophie
Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton
King Charles
Princess Charlotte
Prince Willam & King Charles
Kate Middleton
King Charles & Queen Camilla
Prince Louis & Kate Middleton
King Charles & Queen Camilla
King Charles III
Pages of Honour
Kate Middleton
Queen Camilla
King Charles & Queen Camilla
State Trumpeters
