Here's What Prince Harry Did After His Dad King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Prince Harry ABSENT From Royal Family Balcony Moment After Coronation

He came, he saw and then...he left.

Soon after his dad King Charles III and stepmother Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in a historic ceremony May 6, Prince Harry exited the venue, hopped in a car and headed to Heathrow Airport, BBC News and multiple other outlets reported.

He had flown into London one day earlier, according to multiple reports. His wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie, who is celebrating his fourth birthday on the day of the coronation, and Princess Lilibet, 23 months, remained in California, where they live. The event took place amid a rift between the Duke of Sussex and his father, step-mother and brother, Prince William, all of whom he had criticized in his memoir Spare.

Harry, who stepped back from royal duties along with Meghan in 2020, sat in the third row at the coronation—two rows behind William—and played no official part in it. More than an hour after the ceremony finished and the Duke of Sussex left, several members of the royal family appeared with Charles and Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony, including William and his wife Kate Middleton and their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.