Why Pregnant Serena Williams Kept Baby No. 2 a Secret From Daughter Olympia Until Met Gala Reveal

Watch : Serena Williams Announces She's EXPECTING Baby No. 2

Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. learned she was going to become a big sister the same day the world did.

The tennis star announced her pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet with husband Alexis Ohanian. On May 5, Serena reflected on how she planned to break the news about baby No. 2 to their daughter, 5, in her first video shared on her newly launched YouTube channel.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia," the 41-year-old said in the clip. "The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret."

At the Met Gala, Serena showcased her baby bump in a custom Gucci gown. She later shared an Instagram post containing pics of herself and her husband at the event, captioning it, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."